Unique ideas for decorating with mirrors

Most of us are know the fabulous light and space-enhancing benefits of decorating with mirrors. But this doesn't mean that your home needs to be filled with boring old wall mirrors. There are plenty of unique alternatives that will add that extra boost of pizzazz and personality to your home - without appearing too flashy.

The biggest benefit of a mirror is that it will trick the eye into thinking it doesn't exist. So you can really go to town indulging in engaging all sorts of subtle and tricky ways to add a reflective finish to your home. Perhaps you could rethink that wall panel, furniture finish or decorative backdrop? Maybe you could even install mirrored furniture?

The key thing is to focus on the purpose of the mirror and tailor the solution to suit. It might be tempting to hang a mirror on an empty wall, but this often does very little to actually enhance your decor. Instead, consider weather you want to reflect more light make your space appear bigger or just open up the room. Then, with your purpose in mind, consider some more innovative solutions. Come with us to explore a few ideas.