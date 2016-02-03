Inspiration to create a space for blogging and vlogging at home

It is amazing to think that only ten years ago, a post like this probably wouldn't have been possible. How the times have changed! We probably all know at least one person that blogs or vlogs (video blogs) as either a hobby, or maybe even a full-time job!

With the rise of hobbies and jobs like these, the need to commute to an actual work space has diminished through time and now the home has become the central area for both living and working. As the home has now transformed into a multifunctional space, both the way we function within our home and the way we design it are of the utmost importance. How do you create a space that is both livable and inviting, while also being conducive to efficient and fast-paced productivity? Well, we have some suggestions below on how to create a perfect space for blogging/vlogging at home—and these tips and tricks can definitely be applied to any at-home work space.

So get your ideas together, read through our suggestions and get inspired to produce some of the best work of your life!