Turn your bedroom into a calming oasis

Of all the spaces in our domestic abodes, it is the bedroom that we really ought to give the most attention to. So why is it that we all too frequently neglect this ultra-crucial intimate space over the other more public and social areas of our homes? Sure, it's nice to have well appointed and welcoming lounge, living and entertainment areas, but we mustn't forget that, ultimately, we're number one, and we shouldn't ever diminish our own personal needs! Given that we sleep an average of eight hours a night, it's the unavoidable truth that we spend a good third of our lives in our bedrooms (to say nothing of all that additional time we spend in there when we're awake). In this regard, it's not only desirable to have a well appointed, beautifully designed bedroom, it's an absolute life necessity.

Today on homify, we're prioritising our intimate space above all else, with a look at a few fabulously designed bedroom interiors: here are some excellent tips and tricks on how to turn your own bedroom into something effortlessly cosy, warm and brilliant. If a person's home is their castle, then their bedroom ought to be their oasis: read on, take a wander through, and get inspired about how to transform your bedroom into a glorious, relaxing oasis too.