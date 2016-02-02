6 types of great home garages

Spare a thought for the common domestic garage: without a doubt, it's that space in our homes that rarely receives anywhere near as much attention as it most likely deserves. Out of the way, hidden in the backyard, full of boxes and miscellaneous goods that we've thrown in for years on end, the garage is too often overlooked in the interior design mix, which is a shame really, because the garage actually has the potential to be one of the most vibrant, exciting and well-functioning multi-purpose spaces in the whole domestic set up. It's true!

Whether you typically use your garage for vehicle storage, tools and hardware, or simply as a refuse holding box for all the things you should probably have thrown out years ago, having a clean, clear and well-designed garage—inside and out—ought to be an absolute domestic priority: one that'll help to create a truly harmonious, vital and aesthetically pleasant home.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at a few fabulous examples of what can be done when it comes to the humble domestic garage space: if your messy shed is in need of an overhaul or revamp, or you're thinking of building one from scratch, take a look at these excellent ideas and get excited about the possibilities!