Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 ways to cook up a chic kitchen

homify_PH homify_PH
PLUS D'ESPACE, BKBS BKBS Scandinavian style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

We can all agree that kitchen is the heart of the home. From hearty breakfasts to cups of coffee to sharing cooking secrets with grandma, it's a place where not just meals, but also memories, are made. And, since we spend a significant amount of time in this particular part of house, adding a bit of style and personality can surely make those moments even more enjoyable. Why not put up some art on its walls or have some storage cabinets custom-made? It's only fair you give it the love and attention it so deserves, and here are 15 ways you can do just that.   

1. Flaunt art in the kitchen (even the pendant light is a work of art!)

LARA RIOS HOUSE, miba architects miba architects Industrial style kitchen
miba architects

miba architects
miba architects
miba architects

2. Let the fresh air in with stylish wooden shutters

Duynvoet Schoorl nr. 05, Hinabaay Hinabaay Modern kitchen
Hinabaay

Hinabaay
Hinabaay
Hinabaay

3. Fill it with natural light

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, Beinasco, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist kitchen
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

4. Give it character with bespoke countertops

PLUS D'ESPACE, BKBS BKBS Scandinavian style kitchen
BKBS

BKBS
BKBS
BKBS

5. Spice it up with multi-colored tiles

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Mix and match colors and patterns

2 BHK in country Style Interiors , In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ Country style kitchen Plywood Green
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ
In Built Concepts is now FABDIZ

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Be bold with colors

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Invest in statement pieces—like that yellow fridge!

Vivienda Alcorcón, Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores Modern kitchen
Luzestudio—Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores

Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores
Luzestudio—Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores
Luzestudio - Fotografía de arquitectura e interiores

9. Breathe in life with plants

In einer geschmackvollen Küche..., Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern kitchen MDF Green
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

10. Use reclaimed wood (in this case, oak) for that cool, raw look

homify Industrial style kitchen Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Show off your personality

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Give it a little Scandi treatment

MAŁE M3 W ŁODZI, Pasja Do Wnętrz Pasja Do Wnętrz Scandinavian style kitchen
Pasja Do Wnętrz

Pasja Do Wnętrz
Pasja Do Wnętrz
Pasja Do Wnętrz

13. Exposed brick is always chic

Falkirk St, MDSX Contractors Ltd MDSX Contractors Ltd Industrial style kitchen
MDSX Contractors Ltd

Falkirk St

MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd
MDSX Contractors Ltd

14. Make it clean and minimal

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Castel Maggiore, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Minimalist kitchen
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

15. Aim for balance and symmetry

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify
DIY: 5 small but dreamy pools you can build in your garden

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks