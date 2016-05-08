The cube house with a caramel glow

This simple yet stylish abode is brought to us by Japan's Mukoyama Architects, and presents an inventive approach to a modern home built with limited space available. Constructed on a mere 93m2 block, the striking, bi-level house is cradled in lush, green parklands, and incorporates ample room to house a vehicle on the ground floor, with a studio-style living space perched upstairs.

From the outside home presents an intriguing facade, with its caramel brown hue glowing out onto the street, cradled in the vibrant green of the parklands flowing behind. Upon entrance we're met with an open and spacious design, with the ground floor housing a garage and small study, and a simple wooden staircase inviting exploration of the upper level.

The first floor is once again impressively spacious and open in its design, with a modern mix of wood and white decor characterising the interior, and a compact kitchen and semi-enclosed bedroom completing the effect of a studio dwelling. The crowning jewel of this home however, is its generous stretch of external decking, which capitalises on a picturesque view of the parklands beyond, and bathes the interior in the refreshing serenity of nature.

Take a tour of the images below and see what you think!