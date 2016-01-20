The Compact and Contemporary Stylish Apartment

Ever wonder how to infuse a sense of spaciousness into your humble abode? Well take a look at this compact, contemporary apartment, brought to us by Bilbao's MADG Architects, which employs all the tricks of the trade to create a stylish and inviting home that appears bigger than its 65m2 plan would seem to allow!
To achieve this effect the designers have opted to use pale decor, expansive windows and large mirrors to invite light to bounce and flow throughout the apartment's living quarters. A stylish, modern atmosphere ensues, with the dining and living room appearing cosy and inviting without seeming constrained. The home's small kitchen employs a similar strategy, with the space dressed in sleek white and silver finishes and housing everything necessary for comfortable, modern living. Similarly the bathroom, while compact, manages to host a range of mod cons, for a contemporary feel. Indeed, contemporary finishes and furnishing and clever storage define this home, combining to create a sophisticated, functional atmosphere, with plenty of inspiration for those seeking to conjure expanse within their own dwellings.
Take a tour below and see for yourself!
The living and dining area within this inviting abode is both stylish and compact, with space provided for relaxation and casual dining within the confines of sophisticated, contemporary decor. The pale walls and ceiling seen here provide a sense of visual expansion, amplified by the inclusion of a large, art deco mirror.
Storage has been included in the sleek, white credenza, which blends into the room's pale decor for a streamlined effect, while the entire space flows backward to reveal an inviting living area, replete with couches and television. In the distance a series of windows provide a portal to the home's external surrounds, further infusing the apartment with a sense of openness.
This vantage lends insight into the flow of the home's living quarters, with the living area resting in relaxed, contemporary style, bordered by a small dining setting. A modern sofa has been paired with a sleek, glass coffee table for a sophisticated effect, while the range of in-built shelving behind the sofa provides a space to display personal objects, adding to the decorative character of the room, as well as its overall functionality.
The home's kitchen includes all the mod cons necessary for comfortable, modern living, despite the limited space available, with ample storage and appliances provided for the occupants to cook up an inner-city storm!
Small decorative elements such as the array of framed artwork add a sense of character to the space, which is ground overall by use of a grey tiled floor, which provides a colour contrast against the surrounding sheen of white and silver.
The master bedroom appears spacious and inviting, and carries through the pale decor of the remainder of the home. The bed within this space appears cosy and comfortable and has been dressed in luxurious linens, inviting relaxation and indulgence by the occupants. The surrounding furnishings are sleek and contemporary, in line with their living and dining room counterparts.
Best of all the bedroom is beautifully lit, both through an array of contemporary bedside lamps and spotlighting streaming from the ceiling, creating an ambient, restive atmosphere.
The bathroom in this apartment showcases an inventive and stylish design despite its humble size, with the decor departing from white walls and ceilings, in favour of the industrial effect of buffed, grey walls. The geometric design of the sink and floating toilet adds a contemporary edge to the space, alongside the sheen of mirror and glass. Ample storage has also been built into the room, primarily through the inclusion of two rows of bathroom shelves housing decorative objects, adding to the style and character of this compact space.
Hungry for more ideas and inspiration to make the most of compact dwellings? Take a look at How to make the most of your small garden!