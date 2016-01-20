The Compact and Contemporary Stylish Apartment

Ever wonder how to infuse a sense of spaciousness into your humble abode? Well take a look at this compact, contemporary apartment, brought to us by Bilbao's MADG Architects, which employs all the tricks of the trade to create a stylish and inviting home that appears bigger than its 65m2 plan would seem to allow!

To achieve this effect the designers have opted to use pale decor, expansive windows and large mirrors to invite light to bounce and flow throughout the apartment's living quarters. A stylish, modern atmosphere ensues, with the dining and living room appearing cosy and inviting without seeming constrained. The home's small kitchen employs a similar strategy, with the space dressed in sleek white and silver finishes and housing everything necessary for comfortable, modern living. Similarly the bathroom, while compact, manages to host a range of mod cons, for a contemporary feel. Indeed, contemporary finishes and furnishing and clever storage define this home, combining to create a sophisticated, functional atmosphere, with plenty of inspiration for those seeking to conjure expanse within their own dwellings.

Take a tour below and see for yourself!