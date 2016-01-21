Amazing Transformation! The Elder Flowers Herb Store

This stunning property comes courtesy of the creatives at Japan's FRCHIS, WORKS, and presents a beautiful renovation, with the designers having transformed a dingy, old garage into a lovely and inviting store called The Elder Flowers. The commission was a tricky one, with the space to be renovated sitting at a mere 22m2 but, as we'll see below, the outcome is extraordinary.

When first viewed this building left a lot to be desired, with the old garage housing oil-stained, concrete floors, a simple space for storage and a workspace for an avid handyman. It's open construction and rustic facade definitely provided some potential however, with the finished product retaining both of these features.

With the transformation now complete, The Elder Flowers exists as a cosy and inviting store, with the use of dark wood throughout evoking a sense of history, and plentiful storage and display areas built in to showcase the shop's range of herb-based products.