A Relaxed and Inviting Stylish Spanish Home

Searching for ideas on how to create an understated, modern abode within a limited floorpan? Look no further, because Castroferro Arquitectos, creators of this wonderfully relaxed and inviting Spanish home, have got you covered. The commission in question has been designed within a 70m2 apartment, and combines a range of stylistic elements to create a modern dwelling that carefully balances sophisticated elegance with casual appeal.

Upon entry we're immediately embraced by a range of impressive design features and construction materials, with wooden flooring and white decor framing a bold, stone feature wall, which infuses the home with a sense of history and tradition. The furnishings throughout are modern and comfortable, with stylish, contemporary designs featured prominently.

The home also hosts a range of functional elements however, adding to its appeal within the confines of a relatively small space. Flowing bookshelves line the walls of the dining and living area, while a beautifully constructed bed head provides bedroom storage, and a dais upon which to display a range of contemporary artworks.

Take a tour below and gain some ideas and inspiration on how to make the most of your own apartment!