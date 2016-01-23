The Glowing House of Grey

There's a lot to be said for design continuity, particularly when classical styles or quirky eclecticism are often the order of the day, which is why this next home, brought to us by South Korea's Baomida Interior Designers and Decorators, seems so special.

Resplendent in cool, grey tones, this apartment positively glows, with its chic interior bathed in sunlight streaming in through myriad windows. The pale tones of grey decor are continued throughout the abode, but far from feeling dour or drab, they're spiced up with lively design elements such as an array of intricate, coloured tiles lining the kitchen and dining spaces, and traditional features like the wooden bathtub and ceiling in the bathroom.

Also included in this delightful apartment are a few nifty spaces in which the occupants can escape to work or relax, with a cosy atrium bordering the master bedroom which is bathed in sunlight and houses its own, private garden, and a small office with plenty of storage tucked away for tasks requiring a bit more concentration and discipline.

This home is truly a delightful example of understated modern design at its finest. Take a tour and see what you think!