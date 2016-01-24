The 3D Box House Filled with Light

This unconventional abode is located in Japan and is the brainchild of SWITCH & Co. Interior Architecture and Design, who have managed to create a wonderfully unique dwelling. From the outside the home appears as a geometric, three dimensional box, but its intriguing frame conceals an open interior drenched in sunlight.

The facade of this home is truly striking, with its stark combination of dark, timber panels and a glowing, white indentation definitely drawing the eye relative to its architectural surrounds. Once inside, however, we're embraced by an open and lofty atmosphere, in which white walls and wooden finishes prevail, dressing the home's novel design in classic decor.

Despite its limited size, this abode definitely packs a punch in terms of flexibility, with multiple spaces delineated through contrasting decor and through the inclusion of an expanse of retractable doors, that can section the kitchen and dining spaces from the living area at will. Also included is a wonderfully inviting mezzanine level, which rests pride of place beneath a generous array of skylights, allowing the occupants to make the most of the incoming sunshine whenever the mood arises.

Take a tour below and see what you think!