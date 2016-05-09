The open and light family apartment

When decorating an apartment it can sometimes be difficult to infuse an enclosed living space with an open and airy feel. Not so for Baomida Interior Designers and Decorators, who have managed to create a wonderfully spacious and light atmosphere within this family apartment in South Korea!
Upon entrance to the home we are immediately embraced by an open design, with subdued decor and modern furnishings used to create an understated and sophisticated aesthetic. The kitchen, dining and living areas within the home flow together beautifully, with the sleek kitchen space partially sectioned by a screen of translucent glass panels. The living and dining furnishings are simple, modern and stylish, with the living room appearing particularly inviting, as sunlight flows in through a large window, and plenty of floorspace is kept available for family activities.
The home's bathroom appears luxurious and modern, with off-white tiles predominating in its decor and an elegant, wooden bench included in the shower unit for a touch of tradition. The loveliest design features within the home however, have been saved for the bedrooms, with rooms for both adults and children having been constructed, housing impressive carpentry and craftsmanship that infuses each with a distinct persona.
When entering this sensational abode it's immediately evident that the designers have sought to infuse the home with a casual yet sophisticated aesthetic. A subdued palette of white and pale grey invites light to circulate throughout the living and dining areas, while the furnishings have been kept simple and contemporary. This vantage showcases a chic dining setting, with its black table and chairs and built-in bench presenting the perfect local for apartment-style dining, beautifully lit beneath an array of hanging lamps.
Beyond the translucent glass sectioning the dining space rests this compact, modern kitchen, housing everything necessary to whip up a culinary storm. The decor of the kitchen area predominantly comprises contemporary white and stainless steel finishes, which house bountiful storage to maintain the room's sleek and streamlined effect.
Walls of white tile add a traditional element to the room's aesthetic however, softening the sheer surfaces of the benches and cabinets with their slightly rippled finish.
Moving through to the living room and we're embraced by an open and light space, housing sophisticated, contemporary furnishings in leather and wood. Light streams through the room's expansive windows, bouncing about the white walls and off the pale, grey tiles of the floor. The back of the leather sofa and artwork behind add another layer of sophistication within the room, while the timber dais beneath the windows provides a contrast of texture and colour through the inclusion of a traditional design material.
Tucked away beside the kitchen and dining space is this cosy home office, with ample room to work amongst its flowing desk and plentiful storage. The office space also impresses with its influx of natural light, with a small window providing soft illumination.
Partially sectioned by a panel of translucent glass, this space is the ideal locale from which to work while still keeping an eye and ear out for playing children.
The home's bathroom is expansive and modern, with it's understated design including everything necessary for busy, family bathing. The space combines the warmth of off-white tiles with the sheen of glass and mirror to beautiful effect, with its large shower unit also featuring a long, timber bench, incorporating a traditional touch within the bathroom's modern atmosphere.
Plenty of storage has been included to accommodate the whole family, with indented shelving built beneath the sink and also lining the shower wall.
The bedrooms within this open and light-filled abode also display modern design ingenuity, with the use of wood, white and glass in this space creating a unique and multi-functional area. A wooden dais has been constructed at the end of the room, which casually supports a double mattress while also housing a range of shelving and drawers.
The sleeping area has been sectioned by a translucent, glass screen, with the bedroom also including a simple, stylish space for study, with a chic, timber desk perched atop the room's warm, woodgrain flooring.
Best of all within this beautifully illuminated, family home is the children's room, which also boasts an inventive design that is sure to delight and inspire. A sun bed and play space has been constructed by the flowing windows at the rear of the room, while a wooden panel sections a small bed, shielding it from the bright light of day when nap time beckons. Ample storage for toys and games has been built into an array of shelves lining the right hand wall, while the room's decor has been kept pale and inviting, with it hues optimising the sunlight bounding about the space.
