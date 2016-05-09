The open and light family apartment

When decorating an apartment it can sometimes be difficult to infuse an enclosed living space with an open and airy feel. Not so for Baomida Interior Designers and Decorators, who have managed to create a wonderfully spacious and light atmosphere within this family apartment in South Korea!

Upon entrance to the home we are immediately embraced by an open design, with subdued decor and modern furnishings used to create an understated and sophisticated aesthetic. The kitchen, dining and living areas within the home flow together beautifully, with the sleek kitchen space partially sectioned by a screen of translucent glass panels. The living and dining furnishings are simple, modern and stylish, with the living room appearing particularly inviting, as sunlight flows in through a large window, and plenty of floorspace is kept available for family activities.

The home's bathroom appears luxurious and modern, with off-white tiles predominating in its decor and an elegant, wooden bench included in the shower unit for a touch of tradition. The loveliest design features within the home however, have been saved for the bedrooms, with rooms for both adults and children having been constructed, housing impressive carpentry and craftsmanship that infuses each with a distinct persona.