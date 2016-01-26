The Vibrant Pink Villa with an Exciting Interior

This extraordinary, eye-catching home, the product of Mexico's Taller Estilo Arquitectura, pours the plenty of colour and creativity into an amazing villa-style construction, proving you should never censor yourself when infusing your dream home with playful personality!

From the outset the villa presents a glorious, striking facade, with its vibrant, pink exterior beaming out from the street. Upon entrance, the designers have showcased myriad delightful decorative elements, with each spacious room lined with a range of intricate, coloured floor tiles and sporting sophisticated, modern furnishings.

The creativity throughout the villa is incredibly impressive. A curved island bench in the kitchen embraces the occupants with its unique design and relaxed finish, while a small garden lines the home's shower unit, infusing the room with a sense of delicacy and refreshment. The bedrooms are also colourful and inviting, with each bordering an outdoor living space, capitalising on the home's beautiful climate and gardens. The back yard of the home plays host to its crowning jewel however, with a curved swimming pool glistening amongst more towering, pink walls, and an uncover area for outdoor entertainment included, with its roof doubling as an elevated deck on which the occupants can relax, unwind and soak up some sun!