The Stunning Modern Zen House

This stunning home in South Korea is brought to us by OUA Architects and showcases a serene and inviting construction nicknamed The Zen House. From the outset the home appears chic and modern, with its intriguing, pale facade drawing focus amidst a relatively traditional neighbourhood and, when exploring the interior, its easy to get excited about the range of fabulous finishes and sophisticated, modern furnishings therein.

The home's interior is open and light, with kitchen, dining and living spaces combined to marvellous effect. Beneath the main stairwell is an opulent master bedroom finished in wood, with a small en suite peeping out from behind the bedroom's feature wall, dressed in a contrasting array of stone materials. The upper level consists of two enclosed rooms suitable as bedrooms or places for play or study, as well as a mezzanine floor, in which simple furnishings invite relaxation. The lower level of the home reveals a hidden treasure, with a subterranean floor having been constructed, dressed in pale tones and casual furnishings, and presenting another space in which the occupants can retire and relax.

This amazing abode certainly lives up to its name, with its open, spacious and beautifully designed interior exuding a serene sense of balance. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!