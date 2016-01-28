Before and After Facades: 5 Amazing Transformations!

While the passage of time should generally be embraced, it does often result in wear, tear and deterioration. The effect of the elements, changes in fashion or simply a lack of proper maintenance can all contribute to an underwhelming exterior, even in the most beautifully constructed dwellings. The good news is, however, that a time-worn home can also lead to a spectacular rebirth, particularly when a clever and creative designer steps in to help!

The facade of a home is where the first impression begins and, as they say, first impressions last. These next homes showcase 5 amazing exterior transformations, with their designers having taken dated, drab or deteriorating dwellings and transformed them to create something fresh and new!

Take a tour below and gain some ideas on how to breathe new life into your own home, beginning with a modern reinvention of the exterior. You'll be amazing at the the great changes that some clever strokes on a pre-existing canvas can achieve!