The Stunning Sandbanks Penthouse

Get ready for some serious luxury, because this stunning penthouse, located on the UK's Sandbanks peninsula, is breathtaking to behold. The brainchild of Poole's WN Interiors, this amazing abode is perched atop a contemporary apartment building, and retains exquisite views of the surrounding seaside village.
Upon entry we're greeted by open plan living quarters housing kitchen, dining and living spaces. The kitchen is sleek and modern, with enough room on its flowing, marble bench top to accommodate a small space for casual dining. The remainder of the living quarters has been furnished to perfection, with comfortable, luxurious pieces comprising a playful dining setting, contemporary living space and a more private area from which to engage in intimate conversations while enjoying the view.
The bedrooms within the home don't disappoint either, with each filled with stylish, modern furnishings, and benefitting from expansive, glass windows. These invite the colour, light and air of the home's stunning surrounds to flow inward, enlivening each space.
Truly this home has been designed to impress, with myriad elegant and luxurious features comprising the decor and furnishings. Take a tour below and daydream about your own seaside getaway!
The exterior of the home is sleek and alluring, with layers of glass and brown and white decking constructing a sophisticated, contemporary apartment building.
The glass balustrades of the balconies combine clean lines and subtle curves, and the homes within appear open and inviting. The entire scene is cushioned in quaint, lush greenery, with each home enjoying a gorgeous marine vista.
Upon entry we're greeted by an elegant and understated kitchen, dressed in white for a modern aesthetic. A dark, stone bench top adds a sense of luxury, and flows outward to include an area for relaxed dining, which is surrounded by luxurious, cushioned white bar stools.
The kitchen, living and dining spaces within the penthouse have been combined in an open plan, with the areas bending beautifully together for a spacious and inviting feel.
Populating the expansive living quarters is a range of stylish, elegant furnishings, with spaces subtly delineated to accommodate dining, lounging and more intimate interactions. A lengthy banquet table surrounded by cushioned, pink chairs provides a playful setting for formal dining, with two, grey contemporary armchairs nestled beyond for more intimate conversations while admiring the view. In the foreground we can see a luxurious living space, with voluminous, white lounges resting ready to help the occupants relax.
The elegant and understated atmosphere of the living quarters has variously been spiced up with more contemporary furnishings and design elements, so as to constantly exude an air of modern sophistication. The white lounges border a traditional living space, which also houses a sleek, round coffee table of grey and gold. These tones are reflected in the state-of-the-art multimedia system and triangular TV unit beneath. The far wall has been been decorated with a range of geometric, angled lines, again with a gold sheen, with the detail adding for a stylish, contemporary edge to the living space.
Moving through to the bathroom and we see a space brimming with modern luxury. The bathtub and sink units are of contemporary design, with their streamlined shapes and pristine, white finishes infusing sophistication within the room.
The surrounding decor mixes dark brown and white, with a buffed, brown feature wall and partition creating a soothing contrast against the room's white floor and ceiling, and the smooth, white marble lining the shower unit.
The home's bedrooms deliver everything you would expect from a penthouse apartment, with a stylish, open plan and elegant, modern furnishings. A large, luxurious bed rest centre stage within the space, with the partition behind displaying the same geometric detailing as the living room's white and gold wall. Framing the scene are two blown glass hanging lamps in Asian style, which add a new design element to the home's aesthetic. A simple table and round mirror augment the dressing space, while a Scandinavian armchair sits in the corner of the room, adding a burst of a colour and inviting relaxation with a good book.
Best of all within the bedrooms is the amazing view, with each room bordered by expansive, glass windows and the home's deck flowing beyond.
Sunlight flows into this space, enlivening its pale decor and reflecting off the stylish sheen of the room's wardrobe, dressing table and mirror.
The decking within this amazing penthouse certainly hasn't gone to waste, with a range of simple furnishings populating its pale, timber boards, providing multiple vantages from which to admire the home's beautiful view. This outdoor dining setting sits just beyond the home's primary living quarters, presenting a subdued, understated space that waits to be enlivened by a boisterous penthouse party!
