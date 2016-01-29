The Stunning Sandbanks Penthouse

Get ready for some serious luxury, because this stunning penthouse, located on the UK's Sandbanks peninsula, is breathtaking to behold. The brainchild of Poole's WN Interiors, this amazing abode is perched atop a contemporary apartment building, and retains exquisite views of the surrounding seaside village.

Upon entry we're greeted by open plan living quarters housing kitchen, dining and living spaces. The kitchen is sleek and modern, with enough room on its flowing, marble bench top to accommodate a small space for casual dining. The remainder of the living quarters has been furnished to perfection, with comfortable, luxurious pieces comprising a playful dining setting, contemporary living space and a more private area from which to engage in intimate conversations while enjoying the view.

The bedrooms within the home don't disappoint either, with each filled with stylish, modern furnishings, and benefitting from expansive, glass windows. These invite the colour, light and air of the home's stunning surrounds to flow inward, enlivening each space.

Truly this home has been designed to impress, with myriad elegant and luxurious features comprising the decor and furnishings. Take a tour below and daydream about your own seaside getaway!