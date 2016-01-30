The Palatial Russian Apartment

Are you a fan of extravagant, palatial glamour? If so, you're in for a treat! This amazing apartment, designed by Moscow's B&L Studio, pulls out all the stops to create an extraordinarily luxurious abode, with myriad opulent design details.

Upon entry to the home its evident that we're visiting somewhere special, as large art deco mirrors frame the portal to a majestic lobby lined in silver wallpaper and furnished with an inviting, satin chaise. Moving through to the living room and we're met with even more glamorous finishes and furnishings, with sunlight flowing through large windows to illuminate a set of comfortable, modern couches, a sleek, black coffee table and a delicate chandelier hanging overhead. The designers made a bold statement with the home's dining room, which has been decorated in glossy silver, but for an acid green artwork drawing focus within the room. Similarly the home's bedrooms each make unique aesthetic statements, with the first vibrant and engaging, furnished with classic forms in unconventional colours, and the other sleepy and soothing in silvery tones.

If you're a fan of homes that pack plenty of decorative punch, then you'll adore this palatial, Russian pad. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!