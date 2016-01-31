The Gorgeous Seaside Home on the Cornish Coast

This stunning home, brought to us by The Bazeley Partnership, proudly perches atop a hill on the coast of the UK's Cornwall, and combines beautiful, modern architecture with a brilliant seaside view.

From the outside the abode almost appears as a kind of contemporary castle, with its high vantage and unique facade presenting a bold and intriguing design. The rendered, white walls of the lower level support an angular upper floor finished with dark, grey roof tiles, while a sleek, spiral staircase flows between the home's levels to stylish effect. Once inside we're greeted by pale decor housing a range of understated furnishings. The lower level of the home comprises living, kitchen and dining spaces, which blend together in an open plan, variously displaying casual, formal and modern design elements.

The upper level conjures a slightly more luxurious atmosphere. A voluminous lounge suite in the upper living space sits primed for exclusive relaxation in the midst of the home's gorgeous view, which streams in through an expansive array of windows. The bathroom is decorated in simple style, with a capsule bath resting pride of place within the room, privy to a stunning view of the seaside beyond, and the home's bedrooms present a serene and inviting air, with pale tones and simple furnishings creating a lovely space in which to retire to rest.