The Alluring Abode in Mexico

This incredible abode, designed by Mexico's Taller Estilo Arquitectura, hosts a range of hidden treasures as it beautifully combines form and function behind a traditional, rendered facade. From the outside this house appears classic and humble, with its understated exterior blending into its architectural surrounds. Upon entry however, its aesthetic undergoes a dramatic transformation, with the dwelling designed and decorated to perfection. Vibrant, patterned tiles flow underfoot in the living room, while an expanse of sea green lines the floor of the dining room, kitchen and lower bedroom, all for a lively and engaging effect.

The open plan of the house is something of a marvel as well, with retractable doors installed throughout able to section spaces for privacy or open the entire house up to amalgamate its areas for outdoor living. An attractive proposition when considering the inventive, tripartite design of the home's back yard, which incorporates a pebble courtyard, uncover space for relaxation and small garden housing a cosy pool!

Nothing has been overlooked in this alluring abode, which marries a bold aesthetic with supreme functionality, at once appearing compact and relaxed, while brimming with casual luxury. Take a tour below and see what you think!