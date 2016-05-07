The apartment bursting with colour

Do you dream of a home brimming with colour, energy and creativity? Well then this next dwelling should provide plenty of inspiration! Designed by Mexico's Taller Estila Arquitectura, this home immediately packs a decorative punch, with its resplendent, red kitchen bursting forth in an engaging tone. What follows is a playful blend of patterns, colours and carefully chosen furnishings that combine classic and contemporary design elements.
Perhaps one of the biggest draw cards in this gorgeous house is its back yard, which is tucked into the corner of the home and framed by high walls in white and dark grey. A playground of curves and circles has been created, with an utter gem of a round spa bath resting centre stage. The home's bedrooms have each been infused with their own sense of character, with an eclectic space appealing to music lovers located downstairs, and an upstairs bedroom decorated with colourful, intricate floor tiles and understated wooden furnishings. A courtyard has been included on the upper level as well, with its lively and playful design fusing cool, grey concrete, a hot pink feature wall and plenty of soft greenery.
This home will definitely be a treat for those who enjoy a vibrant and vivacious atmosphere. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
Upon entry to this amazing home we're immediately struck by the vibrant and vivacious tone of the kitchen, which bursts out from its confines in a hot red! The colour not only finishes the kitchen bench, tiles and cabinets, but flows forth like a lively stream of lava across the room's polished concrete floor. Adjacent to the kitchen space is a cosy, wooden dining table, poised to host a small gathering for dinner, and behind that a vintage, wooden shelving unit provides myriad small alcoves in which to house kitchen necessities and decorative objects.
In the distance we can see the beginnings of a beautiful courtyard, decorated with a plenty of greenery and a small, round spa! Let's take a closer look…
High walls frame this beautiful courtyard for a sense of privacy, with colour abounding throughout, both in the reams of ivy streaming across its white walls and in the novel combination of dark grey dotted with pink on the opposite side.
Below the space has been decorated to include a range of rounded forms, with the path of circular stepping stones and the curved, contemporary chairs beautifully complementing the round spa bath.
An alternate view of the home's kitchen reveals the duality of its design, rather like the combination of high white and dark grey walls framing the courtyard. While half of the space has been dressed in vibrant red, the tone quickly transforms into a more subdued white, which casts a calming air over the areas for dining and relaxation.
The room's small dining table has been supplemented by a sofa and luxurious, marble coffee table, providing an alternate vantage upon which to relax or entertain.
Moving beyond the kitchen and we find this stylish bedroom, which curiously combines simple furnishings with an eclectic air. Classic, stone tiles flow underfoot, while a small bed sits central, ready to soothe tired bodies. The far wall has been decorated to display the tastes of an avid music lover, with an acoustic guitar standing sentinel in front of a shelving unit brimming with CDs and a sound system.
Perched atop is an intriguing contemporary artwork, while to either side we can see the classic forms of a coat rack and rustic cabinet, adding to the send of eclecticism within the space.
The upstairs bedroom presents a rather different design however, with vibrant, coloured tiles decorating the floor and white walls and ceiling streaming above. The room's small bed has been dressed up with patterned cushions constructing the bed head, and a modern artwork hanging above, while an array of subdued, wooden furnishings also populate the space, contributing a sense of classic elegance.
Large, glass panels the border room on each side, allowing light and air to permeate and flow, and revealing views of the home's back yard and of a stylish, contemporary upper-courtyard.
The courtyard appears wonderfully relaxing beneath the crystal sky and streaming sun, with its blend of pale grey concrete, pink feature walls and soft greenery combining to delightful effect. The concrete not only flows underfoot but constructs a spacious, contemporary seat for outdoor lounging, which has been supplemented by two curved chairs in the same style of those seen in the home's back yard. This is a marvellous space in which to relax and unwind in peace and privacy, or to host a small gathering beneath a clear sky.
