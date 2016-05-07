The apartment bursting with colour

Do you dream of a home brimming with colour, energy and creativity? Well then this next dwelling should provide plenty of inspiration! Designed by Mexico's Taller Estila Arquitectura, this home immediately packs a decorative punch, with its resplendent, red kitchen bursting forth in an engaging tone. What follows is a playful blend of patterns, colours and carefully chosen furnishings that combine classic and contemporary design elements.

Perhaps one of the biggest draw cards in this gorgeous house is its back yard, which is tucked into the corner of the home and framed by high walls in white and dark grey. A playground of curves and circles has been created, with an utter gem of a round spa bath resting centre stage. The home's bedrooms have each been infused with their own sense of character, with an eclectic space appealing to music lovers located downstairs, and an upstairs bedroom decorated with colourful, intricate floor tiles and understated wooden furnishings. A courtyard has been included on the upper level as well, with its lively and playful design fusing cool, grey concrete, a hot pink feature wall and plenty of soft greenery.

This home will definitely be a treat for those who enjoy a vibrant and vivacious atmosphere. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!