A Fabulous Family Apartment in Istanbul

It can sometimes to be difficult to decide what to include in an apartment dwelling, when size constraints need to be factored into decorating decisions, but with a decent floorpan available and a clever designer on hand, the sky's the limit as to what can be achieved! This fabulous family apartment is located in Istanbul, and is the brainchild of Esra Kazmirici Mimarlik Interior Designers and Decorators, who have managed to pack a whole lot of style and luxury into its various rooms.

Upon entry we're embraced by a stylish and eclectic living room, with an engaging range of textures, materials and decorative features on display. An expansive array of storage makes room to house a host of decorative objects, while luxurious touches such as a white marble fireplace and dining table, and a vintage leather couch, lend character and sophistication to the room. The home's kitchen is spacious and light, with sunshine pouring through its large windows, illuminating the classic decor of wood and white as well as a large dining setting, primed to accommodate a casual meal.

The bedrooms also benefit from their own unique sense of style, with a sumptuous master bedroom dressed in the deep tones of timber and a playful and creative children's room both included. The jewel in the crown of this amazing apartment however, is perhaps the sunroom, which has been enclosed on the home's upper level and present a relaxing and tranquil space in which the occupants can unwind in large or small groups.

Take a tour below and tell us what you think!