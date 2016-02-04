A Classic Home of Colour and Light

Mexico's Taller Estilo Arquitectura have long strived to develop a strong portfolio of work, often combining vibrant colours and inventive constructions within their clever designs, while staying true to the classic elements of Mexican architecture. That's why they were chosen to construct this next abode, which is brimming with colourful, modern style behind its traditional facade.
When entering this house we're immediately struck by the duality created between its vibrant flooring and high, white walls and ceilings, which at once appear lively, open and light. The furnishings throughout have been chosen for their simple aesthetic, with vintage and contemporary pieces often included side by side. The primary residence appears relaxed and inviting, with its stylish design incorporating living and dining rooms, a bathroom and bedroom, but the dwelling's appeal reaches its crescendo in the courtyard, which hosts a small but pristine swimming pool and a stunning second bedroom. The second bedroom has been tucked away towards the rear of the property, and presents as an exclusive pool house, with glass panels framing the bedroom as its en suite melts into a smaller, private courtyard space.
This home showcases a truly novel project, combining classic and modern design elements to beautiful effect. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!
From the outside this home presents an understated facade in traditional style. Its simple lines and cool, alabaster tones contrast beautifully against the welcoming, caramel hue of the front door and small window.
The effect is one of charming humility, with the home's exterior having been designed to stay true to classic Mexican architectural aesthetics, a theme continued throughout its stunning interior.
Moving through to the home's interior and we're embraced by a palette comprising sophisticated, white walls and ceilings and vibrant, colourful flooring, finished with traditional tiles. The patterned blue of the home's initial hallway provides an introduction to the lively colours found throughout, while the high, white walls and ceiling framing the space help to create a light and open atmosphere. Vintage furnishing decorate the hallway, with a contemporary light fitting hanging overhead, offering a stylish aesthetic contrast within the room.
The kitchen and dining areas within this lovely abode present a similarly stylish and engaging design to the entryway, with a stream of olive green tiles flowing underfoot in place of their blue-patterned predecessors. The open plan of the kitchen and dining spaces creates a relaxed atmosphere, with plenty of space for a meal at the chic, black dining table, or for more casual interactions at the kitchen bench.
The kitchen alcove incorporates elements of classic, Mexican design, with the pale tones of its tiled and rendered finishes emitting a traditional air, but has been spiced up with contemporary elements such as black and white bar stools and the metal lights hanging above the kitchen bench.
Adjacent to the dining and kitchen space is this breathtaking sitting area, which oozes casual, modern luxury through its bright colours and stylish furnishings. The green of the floor tiles provides a strong aesthetic foundation to support the chic, grey sofa and contemporary armchairs, while a modern artwork rest on the far wall, providing the space with an extra infusion of vibrancy. Light flows through the home's large, glass doors, illuminating this room to beautiful effect, while a stunning courtyard is situated beyond, replete with small swimming pool.
The bedrooms within the home retain the engaging combination of high, white walls and ceilings, and vibrant, colourful floors, creating a lively sense of personality within each. The bold blue of the floor tiles in this room refresh the space with a sense of vitality, while its simple furnishings create a cosy and inviting atmosphere.
The black frame of the contemporary four-poster bed exudes a subtle sense of luxury, while a modern artwork adds to the colourful character of this bedroom.
The home's courtyard presents a very special design element, with its high, stone walls sealing off the space for privacy, and the crystal water of the small swimming pool inviting the occupants for a refreshing dip. Contemporary outdoor furnishings carry through the aesthetic contrast between classic design elements and more modern pieces. In the distance we get a glimpse of the home's most unique design feature, with a small pool house glowing towards the rear of the courtyard, housing a bedroom and en suite.
The second bedroom within this amazing home is truly a hidden gem. Framed by a simple yet open construction, the bedroom not only borders the courtyard and pool, but benefits from its own private courtyard area, that actually blends into its novel en suite! This room glows beneath soft lighting, with vibrant tiles having here been exchanged for brightly coloured bed linen. Its burst of tangerine certainly catches the eye, even from the house beyond!
