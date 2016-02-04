A Classic Home of Colour and Light

Mexico's Taller Estilo Arquitectura have long strived to develop a strong portfolio of work, often combining vibrant colours and inventive constructions within their clever designs, while staying true to the classic elements of Mexican architecture. That's why they were chosen to construct this next abode, which is brimming with colourful, modern style behind its traditional facade.

When entering this house we're immediately struck by the duality created between its vibrant flooring and high, white walls and ceilings, which at once appear lively, open and light. The furnishings throughout have been chosen for their simple aesthetic, with vintage and contemporary pieces often included side by side. The primary residence appears relaxed and inviting, with its stylish design incorporating living and dining rooms, a bathroom and bedroom, but the dwelling's appeal reaches its crescendo in the courtyard, which hosts a small but pristine swimming pool and a stunning second bedroom. The second bedroom has been tucked away towards the rear of the property, and presents as an exclusive pool house, with glass panels framing the bedroom as its en suite melts into a smaller, private courtyard space.

This home showcases a truly novel project, combining classic and modern design elements to beautiful effect. Take a tour below and tell us what you think!