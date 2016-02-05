The Bold and Modern Barn House

This beautiful, rural getaway showcases another novel design by Berlin’s Möhring Architekten, whose portfolio already includes many modern takes on classic architectural forms. This time the team have created a fantastic, bi-level home framed in the structure of a traditional farmyard barn!

The house cuts a stunning figure against its quiet, green surrounds, with its dark timber construction soaring upwards, presenting a striking silhouette, while a stylish interior glows from within. The ground floor houses open plan kitchen, dining and living areas, with each space decorated with tasteful, minimalist furnishings. On the upper level is a simple bedroom, with plenty of large windows to allow for an influx of country air and sunshine in the warmer months.

Perhaps the most enviable feature of this abode however, is the bathroom, which has been designed to perfection with modern finishes and a luxurious edge. Not only does the bathroom include a stylish, contemporary tub, but it also hosts a fabulous indoor sauna, in which the occupants can relax and detox whenever the mood arises!