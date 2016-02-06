A Vibrant Mexican Villa with a Surprise at the Back

This beautiful home showcases another wonderful design from Mexico’s Taller Estilo Arquitectura, who excel in creating stunning projects in and around Mexico that blend elements of classic style and modern luxury. This house is no exception, with design features such as traditional, patterned floor tiles combined with both vintage and contemporary fittings and furnishings to present a vibrant and subtly eclectic abode.
Upon entry we’re delighted by colour streaming around us, which each room endowed with its own unique personality due to the tiled flooring chosen. Because intricate patterns and bright colours can sometimes overwhelm the eye however, the designers have cleverly maintained a sense of balance throughout the home, keeping the lofty walls and ceilings a crisp white, and utilising an array of stylish furnishings in subdued tones.
Perhaps the crowning jewel of this enviable dwelling is the courtyard. Resting in pristine tranquillity amidst the home’s more active areas, this courtyard presents the perfect locale in which to relax and unwind. High, stone walls border the space for privacy, a crystal clear pool is on hand for a refreshing dip, and a hammock has been lazily strung up between two strong, wooden beams, awaiting those who enjoy snoozing away the day beneath soft sunlight.
Take a tour below and daydream about your own Mexican retreat!
The kitchen and dining room in this home wonderfully combine a range of stylish design elements for a subtly eclectic feel. The patterned tiles lining the floor and kitchen alcove, alongside the rich tones of the wooden furnishings infuse the space with the air of a classic, Mexican villa.
The open plan appears relaxed and inviting, with the scene bordered by a generous array of large, glass doors, inviting access to the pristine pool and courtyard beyond.
A closer view of the kitchen reveals a cosy and casual space, dressed in the vibrancy of traditional tiles, the warmth of wood and the cool tone of alabaster rendering.
A simple kitchen islands provides a multi-functional space for food preparation, storage and interaction, while a stainless steel fridge and large oven and stove unit elevate the space through their more modern finishes.
Changing perspective and we’re given a glimpse of the charming vintage furnishings featured throughout this home, with this wooden dining setting exuding a subtle sense of history. A classic, crystal chandelier hangs overhead, rounding out the vintage allure of the dining setting, while a modern artwork hangs behind, presenting a stylistic contrast.
To the right the home’s large, glass doors have been fully retracted, opening up the dining setting to the sunny, tranquil courtyard beyond.
Moving through to the living space and we’re greeted by a lively palette, with a much more vibrant array of tiles flowing underfoot. The colourful tiles definitely take centre stage, with more subdued tones and simple shapes used in the furnishings. The living room appears wonderfully relaxing, and definitely emits a unique character by virtue of its exuberant floor!
The home’s bathroom is also dressed in array of traditional, patterned tiles, which stream up both the walls and flooring. As a result, a more understated tone has been used in order not to overwhelm the room with colourful chaos. A pristine, white sink and shower have been paired with the patterned tiles, while a rendered wall with central alcove helps to delineate the shower unit through the use of a contrasting tone and texture.
The master bedroom within the home also exudes its own unique personality by virtue of another vibrantly tiled floor, this time utilising bright greens and pale orange to create a floral pattern. Bursts of colour have also been included in the furnishings, with an orange bedspread emulating the tone found underfoot, and a bright blue side table adding another striking hue to the mix. The room retains a joyous air, and is beautifully lit through a set of large doors bordering the central courtyard.
The courtyard within this beautiful home is truly something to admire, with the small space resting in tranquillity and dominated by a stunning swimming pool. High walls frame the area for privacy, with their stone finish adding to the sense of tradition permeating this abode, while terracotta awnings and rich, timber doors also imbue a classic edge. Best of all is the long hammock strung lazily between two of the home’s strong wooden beams, inviting supreme poolside relaxation beneath the warm sun.
