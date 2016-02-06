A Vibrant Mexican Villa with a Surprise at the Back

This beautiful home showcases another wonderful design from Mexico’s Taller Estilo Arquitectura, who excel in creating stunning projects in and around Mexico that blend elements of classic style and modern luxury. This house is no exception, with design features such as traditional, patterned floor tiles combined with both vintage and contemporary fittings and furnishings to present a vibrant and subtly eclectic abode.

Upon entry we’re delighted by colour streaming around us, which each room endowed with its own unique personality due to the tiled flooring chosen. Because intricate patterns and bright colours can sometimes overwhelm the eye however, the designers have cleverly maintained a sense of balance throughout the home, keeping the lofty walls and ceilings a crisp white, and utilising an array of stylish furnishings in subdued tones.

Perhaps the crowning jewel of this enviable dwelling is the courtyard. Resting in pristine tranquillity amidst the home’s more active areas, this courtyard presents the perfect locale in which to relax and unwind. High, stone walls border the space for privacy, a crystal clear pool is on hand for a refreshing dip, and a hammock has been lazily strung up between two strong, wooden beams, awaiting those who enjoy snoozing away the day beneath soft sunlight.

Take a tour below and daydream about your own Mexican retreat!