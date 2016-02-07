The Magnificent and Colourful Villa Merida

When scrolling through and admiring the various abodes showcased in homify 360 one could be forgiven for feeling a twinge of sadness that, in the case of any given dwelling, only very few people will ever be able to live there. Not so for this next incredible construction, which is another gem from homify favourites Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Hotel Villa Merida is its name and, as that name would suggest, it’s a magnificent venue open to anyone lucky enough to passing through Mexico’s Yucatan region.

From the outset the Hotel Villa Merida is sure to impress, with its crimson and white façade in colonial style emitting a striking and inviting air. Once past the hotel’s ornate, brown doors the Merida certainly lives up to expectations. A stunning central courtyard greets weary travellers, with plenty of space bordering this picturesque locale to enjoy the hotel grounds and scenery. Moving inside and we’re greeted by a range or renovated suites, each of which have been subtly decorated to exude modern style, with hints of colour and character included to set the rooms apart from the average dwelling.

Those still searching for that extra special something however, should check out the Merida’s swimming pool. The pool rests resplendent in a classic design, and is surrounded by high stone walls for privacy, and plenty of seating around its stunning central bar!