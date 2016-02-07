The Magnificent and Colourful Villa Merida

When scrolling through and admiring the various abodes showcased in homify 360 one could be forgiven for feeling a twinge of sadness that, in the case of any given dwelling, only very few people will ever be able to live there. Not so for this next incredible construction, which is another gem from homify favourites Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Hotel Villa Merida is its name and, as that name would suggest, it’s a magnificent venue open to anyone lucky enough to passing through Mexico’s Yucatan region.
From the outset the Hotel Villa Merida is sure to impress, with its crimson and white façade in colonial style emitting a striking and inviting air. Once past the hotel’s ornate, brown doors the Merida certainly lives up to expectations. A stunning central courtyard greets weary travellers, with plenty of space bordering this picturesque locale to enjoy the hotel grounds and scenery. Moving inside and we’re greeted by a range or renovated suites, each of which have been subtly decorated to exude modern style, with hints of colour and character included to set the rooms apart from the average dwelling.
Those still searching for that extra special something however, should check out the Merida’s swimming pool. The pool rests resplendent in a classic design, and is surrounded by high stone walls for privacy, and plenty of seating around its stunning central bar!
The exterior of this gorgeous hotel impresses in colonial style, with its crimson and white façade exuding an inviting allure. Framing the façade is a simple array of flourishing palm trees in honour of the hotel's tropical locale, while a large, ornate, timber door stands ready to welcome weary travellers, eager to settle within and enjoy all this lovely venue has to offer.
Once inside, this delightful hotel certainly doesn’t disappoint, with this central courtyard resting in picturesque tranquillity amidst the range of Villa Merida suites. The hot hue of the hotel’s façade has been carried through to the courtyard, although the shade is beautifully balanced by a refreshing array foliage and the cool air of a classic fountain. The courtyard also lends insight into the interior architecture of the hotel, which seeks to balance its colonial exterior with modern flourishes throughout the suites.
For those seeking to trade the Mexican sun for a moment of quieter, cooler solitude, the designers have included a range of small spaces just off the central courtyard.
Traditional patterned tiles line the floor of this alcove, while the pale green of the sofa and armchair help to cool the room’s overall palette. Despite being indoors, the alcove is still beautifully lit, with soft sunlight filtering in overhead and through the traditional wooden doors that complete its enclosure.
Peering inside one of the hotel suites and we’re presented with a spacious design, that incorporates many elements of modern style beneath the beams of a classic building. Pale parquetry floors stream across the upper level, with its mezzanine plan opening the suite up to the floor below.
The furnishings have predominantly been kept simple and elegant, with the exception of the floral patterned armchairs, which add a lively sense of character to the room.
Descending the staircase and we come in contact with the suite’s living space, which rests warmly in a palette reminiscent of the hotel’s crimson exterior. The curvature of this lovely room creates a soft atmosphere, which is augmented by the velvet finish of the bright red sofa. It's the perfect space to retire to for a few hours of privacy, with a good book or in front of the TV.
The hotel bathrooms also display a modern design edge, departing from the ornate, colonial finishes prevalent throughout the hotel’s exterior, in favour of beige décor with a buffed finish.
A stone sink adds a subtle hint of luxury, while the large shower unit and mirror add a sense of expanse within the room.
For those who prefer to while away the evenings outdoors, this hotel pool presents a special treat. Showcasing a classic, ornate design, this pool is definitely not for swimming laps, rather its crystal waters invite refreshment and relaxation. High, stone walls and tall palms create effective cover for privacy, while a range of outdoor settings and a beautiful bar have been included to encourage interaction amongst the hotel guests.
