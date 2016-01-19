How to work with a small and square bedroom

If our homes are our castles, then our bedrooms must be our intimate havens: worlds within a world, cosy domains of intimacy and security where we spend so much of our life attending to our most private tasks, and slumbering the hours away in dreamland. Given how much time we spend in our bedrooms (and our tendency to put a lot more energy into our more communal interior spaces rather than our private ones), it’s crucial that we put an equal amount of attention into decorating and designing a bedroom for ourselves that meets our every need—no matter what shape or size it comes in.

While larger spaces generally lend themselves to more design options, it’s far from the case that a smaller space can’t be tweaked and worked with to create equally fantastic design results. Today on homify, we’re taking a fresh look at how to turn your bedroom into a fabulously functional and aesthetically delightful space, regardless of modest dimensions. Today's big city and modern apartment living can make for cramped quarters—especially when it comes to our private havens. Are you struggling with a small and square shaped bedroom? Unsure how to make it all work and look great too? No problem: we’ve got you covered with these few fantastic examples of how to work with it, and what can be done. It’s a New Year, full of fresh inspiration, so read on and get inspired!