How to work with a small and square bedroom

If our homes are our castles, then our bedrooms must be our intimate havens: worlds within a world, cosy domains of intimacy and security where we spend so much of our life attending to our most private tasks, and slumbering the hours away in dreamland. Given how much time we spend in our bedrooms (and our tendency to put a lot more energy into our more communal interior spaces rather than our private ones), it’s crucial that we put an equal amount of attention into decorating and designing a bedroom for ourselves that meets our every need—no matter what shape or size it comes in.
While larger spaces generally lend themselves to more design options, it’s far from the case that a smaller space can’t be tweaked and worked with to create equally fantastic design results. Today on homify, we’re taking a fresh look at how to turn your bedroom into a fabulously functional and aesthetically delightful space, regardless of modest dimensions. Today's big city and modern apartment living can make for cramped quarters—especially when it comes to our private havens. Are you struggling with a small and square shaped bedroom? Unsure how to make it all work and look great too? No problem: we’ve got you covered with these few fantastic examples of how to work with it, and what can be done. It’s a New Year, full of fresh inspiration, so read on and get inspired!
Nothing sparks up an otherwise dull and tawdry interior space like a firm splash of fresh colour. As well as offering an endless variety of ways to personalise a given space, colour can dramatically alter any interior to suit a certain need, vibe and feel.
This is especially the case when working with cloistered and cosy spaces, particularly the bedroom. If you’re struggling with dimensions, unable to include a certain piece of furniture, or can’t quite fit everything in that you’d ideally prefer, consider working with colour to bring in a bright flourish of energy and intrigue into the space. Here, we see how an otherwise constricted bedroom breathes delightfully with the inclusion of this neat, vividly coloured wall fixture above the bedhead: vibrant and eclectic, anchoring the space and making the it appear far more spacious than it would otherwise.
If you’re having difficulty with a small and square-shaped bedroom, it can be tricky to know where to start, whether you’re intending to work with colour, or something else altogether. To get you on the right track, why not chat to an interior design professional for a few tips and words of advice?
Of course, it might be all well and good to induce a sense of vibrancy into a small bedroom with a burst of vivid tone and hue, but what if that’s not quite to your taste or style? And what if your space actually doesn’t seem to respond all that well to a stark colour infusion? We have options to work with here, folks, and a good way to progress is to downgrade the intensity and vividness of the colour palette you’re working with.
Consider the inclusion of a simple range of moderate colours: as we see in this fine example, moderate colours, such as soft, light blues and yellows, as well as the foundational cream and white tones, can be employed wonderfully in the bedroom in order to give it a fantastic sense of spaciousness and breathability. Wall motifs and bespoke designs can also be harnessed to bring in a sense of deeper personalisation and point of difference.
Struggling with storage? You’re not alone. Storage issues make for some of the most confounding and troublesome of all our interior bedroom design struggles. On the one hand, we can’t really do without adequate storage: alongside the bed, a decent wardrobe or dresser is absolutely necessary to the smooth functionality and liveability of our intimate spaces. On the other hand, if you’re constrained space-wise, there’s often not a lot of room to move in this regard.
Here, it’s a great idea to get wise and clever about your storage means. Consider out of the box solutions, such as the one we see in this neat example: an elevated bedspace that doubles as an underside storage chamber – space well-harnessed and well-used!
Another element to consider when working with a small and square bedroom space is the type, style and mix of materials you’re using within the area. Often, a blend of natural materials can be an excellent way to induce a sense of additional spaciousness and breathability.
Here, we see how a rather poky and cute bedroom space comes to life with the inclusion of natural materials: elegant, classic wood panelling on the bed-side wall, to match the wooden door frame, door and desk space. Just add a humble, life-giving desk plant, and you’re well on your way to maximising the space you’re got.
Indeed, whether adorned with natural materials like wood or not, the walls – and how your treat them—are often the answer to turning an otherwise cumbersome and cloistered room into one that really breathes and shines with energy. Colour, as we mentioned, is a fine tool to start working with, but this element can certainly be extended and furthered when it comes to the walls.
Rather than a basic wall print or lick of paint, you might consider introducing a fantastic feature art wall, wallpaper or wall tattoo, like the one here in this neat example: a delightful noir cityscape, with brooding, dreamy skyline, giving this cosy space a sense of additional depth, tricking the eye into thinking there’s more space than there actually is.
Though of course, given the constrained dimensions of our apartments and homes, we can’t always rely on a massive amount of natural light at our disposal. In this case, another great option is to go with all white and light tones: brilliant whites and creams, to induce a sense of added space and depth. Here, we see how it’s done: a neat lick of white paint across the walls and ceiling, offset against the rustic timber floors and mix of modern and natural light, to produce a bedroom that is cosy, quaint, yet classic and elegant all the same.
