Expert tips to transform your attic or loft

So, you’re living in a fabulous home or apartment, whether old or new, and you happen to have at your disposal a fantastic attic or loft space. Brilliant! When it comes to domestic bliss, the more storage and living space the merrier, especially when it comes to big city living, where space and floor place is traditionally scarce and comes at a hefty premium. While they’re often a bonus architectural feature, or the end result of a careful renovation and remodelling, and attic or loft space can be the perfect way to induce a sense of added homeliness to your domestic interiors, while offering a point of difference to your home and a variety of living options.

But how to work with this space to make the absolute most of it? What to do to ensure the space is up to the job, whether it’s to become a new rumpus room, bathroom, bedroom or generic living quarters? Today on homify, we’re taking a deeper look at the all-important, and highly desirable attic and loft space, with a handful of fantastic new year tips and examples of what’s possible. Take a scroll through, and get inspired about making the absolute more of your loft or attic space today!