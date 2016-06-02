Small bathroom design ideas

At some point in our lives (more, perhaps, for some than others) we’ll have fantasised about what our homes might one day become: probably, some sort of palatial-sized quarters born of our greatest fantasies and interior design dreams. Indeed, while some of us might just realise those dreams down the track, the reality for the vast majority of us – especially those living in big, fast cities—is that we'll just keep on keepin' on in our small apartments. In modern living today, we make the most with what we’ve got, and thanks to a range of interior design expertise, tips and tricks (especially the ones you see here every day on homify!) we can effortlessly transform our tiniest and most space-limited areas into ones that breathe and flow beyond what their dimensions might otherwise suggest.

Today on homify, we’re applying this wisdom to one of the most important rooms in the house: the bathroom. The often overlooked, ultra-crucial space where we attend to all our most important health, wellbeing and early morning tasks. If you’re trying to wrestle with an under-sized bathroom, don’t worry: it’s a reality that most of us have to deal with. The good news is that with a few wise and well-founded tips and tricks, like the ones below, you can maximise your small bathroom and truly make the most of it. Read on, get inspired, and take a few notes about how it can be done.