How to make the most out of your small kitchen

Is there a room more versatile, more frequently used and capable of incredible multi-tasking feats than the common domestic kitchen? You’ll be hard pressed to find a more adept and important room in the house, which is why it’s important that you give it as much attention, design-wise and functionality-wise, as any other space in the interior setup. This goes especially for those who actually love spending time in the kitchen, whether cooking and preparing, or merely sitting under warm light, reading and contemplating day to day life.

But what if our kitchen spaces are a little too cosy? What if they’re not quite the spacious, lavish preparation and social spaces we always hoped we’d have in our domestic abodes? The truth of the matter is that, in this day and age of big city living, many of us will have to endure a quaint and confined kitchen at some point. And that’s nothing to fret about, because there are ways of making a small kitchen work, and work well.

Today on homify, we’re taking a walk through some fabulous small kitchen examples, with a taste of, and a few tricks and tips on, how you can overcome space limitations in your kitchen to make the best space possible. Read on, get inspired, and make the most of you kitchen space today!