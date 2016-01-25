6 ingenious ideas to keep your washing machine discreet

In our age of enhanced, ever-shifting technology and space-saving advancements across every aspect of our lives, there are some things that remain a trick to look after, especially when it comes to our all-important home appliances. While it’s true that many of our most common appliances and whitegoods have undergone technological revamp in recent decades – transforming from cumbersome, bulky units into streamlined, relatively effortless-to-use items – with some, there’s only so much that can be done where the saving of space is concerned. Of all our home appliances, it’s perhaps the common washing machine that still causes the most of our logistical headaches.

Of course, it should be noted that washing machines aren’t the bulbous, clunky things they used to be; these days, they’re slick and space-age—yet the need for space remains: even for a humble household of one or two (to say nothing of a large family household) the washing machine demands a decent amount of size and space to move. No matter the constraints of our modest apartments and lofts, we need to account for our machines and accommodate them accordingly.

Are your wrestling with the washing machine in your life? Today on homify, we’re taking a look at this traditionally (and still rather) cumbersome whitegood utility with a few unique and interesting, and indeed perhaps even ingenious, ideas for how to store your washing machine at home. Keeping this sort of thing discreet can be a mighty challenge for the more miniscule abode; today, we’re here to help! Read, and turn the dial of those washing machine blues from ‘woe’, to go!