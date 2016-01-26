8 great ideas for covering your shower

In our bid to create the perfect bathroom for ourselves, we generally look to the perfect shower: it’s here that we spend our first, bleary-eyed waking moments each and everyday, and the first thing we get to experience (which, if you’re like me, is a tremendous comfort that really gets the day off to the right start). Indeed, we all deserve a great shower in our lives to ensure we’re on the right foot each morning, feeling fresh and clean, and good to go. A great water dispenser is a crucial ingredient to the perfect shower mix, as well as taps that work well and don’t leak. However, there’s a few other things you’ll want to consider when it comes to creating the perfect shower experience, and one of the most important is one that often gets too easily overlooked: the cover!

Sure, it’s all well and good to coddle yourself inside the warm, gushing hold of a shower in the morning time, but aside from the hot water, what exactly is coddling you in there? Unless you’re an advocate of the ‘au naturale’ outdoor shower option, your shower will need some sort of covering in order to complete the experience and look good as part of the rest of the bathroom décor.

Today on homify, our ongoing search for the perfect shower takes us to the all-important realm of the shower cover: from glass to plastic, traditional material curtain to sliding door, shower covers can make or break the overall shower experience. It’s crucial to select the right style and material for your shower cover, so read on, take in these fabulous examples of what’s possible, and get excited and inspired about making your shower the best one possible.