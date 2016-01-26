8 great ideas for covering your shower

In our bid to create the perfect bathroom for ourselves, we generally look to the perfect shower: it’s here that we spend our first, bleary-eyed waking moments each and everyday, and the first thing we get to experience (which, if you’re like me, is a tremendous comfort that really gets the day off to the right start). Indeed, we all deserve a great shower in our lives to ensure we’re on the right foot each morning, feeling fresh and clean, and good to go. A great water dispenser is a crucial ingredient to the perfect shower mix, as well as taps that work well and don’t leak. However, there’s a few other things you’ll want to consider when it comes to creating the perfect shower experience, and one of the most important is one that often gets too easily overlooked: the cover!
Sure, it’s all well and good to coddle yourself inside the warm, gushing hold of a shower in the morning time, but aside from the hot water, what exactly is coddling you in there? Unless you’re an advocate of the ‘au naturale’ outdoor shower option, your shower will need some sort of covering in order to complete the experience and look good as part of the rest of the bathroom décor.
Today on homify, our ongoing search for the perfect shower takes us to the all-important realm of the shower cover: from glass to plastic, traditional material curtain to sliding door, shower covers can make or break the overall shower experience. It’s crucial to select the right style and material for your shower cover, so read on, take in these fabulous examples of what’s possible, and get excited and inspired about making your shower the best one possible.
To kick things off, let’s take a look at one of the most hardy, well-used, versatile and robust shower cover materials available: welcome to the world of glass. Elegant, classic, classy, functional as well as aesthetically pleasing, glass is the primary go-to for the modern shower setup. Its transparent nature lends itself well to bathrooms with tight confines, while providing more than adequate protection from over-saturation and, when the room steams up, a neat screen of additional privacy.
As well as this, due to its popularity there are a tremendous variety of different glass and glass-composite shower covers available on the market, making them generally very affordable, as well as easy to install and effortless to clean and maintain.
Thinking about installing a glass shower cover but not sure where to begin? Why not chat to a professional in the know for a little advice and additional information?
Glass is all well and good, but for those looking for a slightly more malleable and less expensive option, the modest plastic screen can work well as an alternative. Whether opaque or translucent, plastic and plastic-composite shower screens are effortless to install, and come across as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional.
Here’s a great example of the plastic shower cover in action: in this instance, fused as part of a curved sliding door in a compact and cute modern bathroom.
Decades ago, you’d have been hard-pressed to come across a shower cover constructed of anything close to glass or plastic (and perhaps a shower actually built with pleasure in mind!). Humble material curtains were the ‘shower cover du jour’, and they worked just fine.
These days, the modest shower curtain remains an excellent budget alternative to the more expensive and more fixed glass and plastic options. Aesthetically they’ve come a long way too, with a range of fresh patterns and styles on offer, and a number of different waterproof and resistant finishes.
It might come across as a little incongruous to talk about installing a stone wall anywhere near your freshly designed shower – to say nothing of using it as a cover! – yet, in fact, a stone wall could be the best thing you ever decided on.
As well as providing a resilient and aesthetically unique option, a rustic stone half-wall like this one provides an equally versatile and impressive addition to a hardwearing shower. Here, the stone half-wall gives this shower so much: a well-positioned benchtop for accessories and shampoo bottles, as well as a degree of discreetness, without cutting in too much to the limited space available.
Home of the hot sauna, the Scandinavians sure know how to create an ambient and pleasant bathroom, and when it comes to showering, there's no skimping on detail and design.
Here, a fabulous sliding rail door generates excellent cover and privacy, in what can only be described as a truly 'must-have' bathroom haven.
It’s curtains again, only this time, in a much different context.
If you’ve happen to have a unique shower setup, such as this neat circular chamber here, be sure to keep things equally elegant, light and a little airy, with a neat dose of sheer material to keep things covered and graceful.
Inspired somewhat by Scandinavian sauna style again here, this much more modest, yet sophisticated modern bathroom lends itself well to an open shower, and just the right amount of cover via a wooden-framed glass half-wall.
When glass on it’s own won’t do, consider working with it in different ways; mix up the materials and rims, and design a cover that works perfectly to your bathroom's unique needs and specifications.
Exhibitionists unite! For all this talk of shower covers, it’s an important point to make that not all households will necessarily need, or want, a shower cover of any type. Showers are often the best when they’re open and unencumbered, so if the space allows or demands, keep it fresh and airy, and consider showering without any curtain or cover at all. Each morning, you'll feel all the more relaxed and full of life.
Did you enjoy that Ideabook? We've got so much more to offer, so keep the inspiration flowing with a look at