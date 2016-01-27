How to beautify your home with decorative items

When it comes to the desire to create a fabulously warm, inviting and deeply personalised domestic abode, we often shed most of our attention on the ‘big ticket’ items: furniture, bench tops, room dividers and the like. Sure, the larger components of the interior setup are crucial, and they need to be considered first and foremost before we get ahead of ourselves with all the finer points and smaller details. However, it's worth remembering that those smaller details can, in their own right, influence the style, flair, mood and feel of our interior spaces just a well – in some cases, just as powerfully as some of the larger elements and attributes. In this regard, it’s crucial that we spend a bit of thought on the smaller items, selecting the kinds of features that carry the type of aesthetics we'd want to convey and enjoy.

In our age and era of abundance and choice, we’ve got so many different tools, tricks and methods for making our homes beautiful. Decorative items can range from picture frames to curious, objet d’art to fashionable floor rugs, interesting light bulbs to contemporary artwork and beyond. There are so many ways to decorate our homes with the finer details, and today on homify, we’re taking a look at some of the more interesting and useful styles and varieties on offer. Take a wander through, get the creative juices flowing, and consider how you might best decorate your interior spaces to make them inspiring and beautiful.