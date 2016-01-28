How to design a beautiful front garden

As you’ve probably noticed by now, we’re pretty fond of interiors here at homify. We live, breathe and love interior design, and helping you make the absolute most of your interiors with the best ideas around is our ongoing mission. But in our rush to cover every aspect of the home interior, it’s important that we mix up our focus on the internal and spare a few thoughts for the exterior too. Keeping our home interiors spic, span and delightfully designed is all for nothing unless we’ve consider the whole home, and that means looking at the outside just as well as the ‘in’.

Home exteriors are a crucial element of domestic design. The exterior gives the very first impression of the vibe, mood and feel of our homes: the aesthetic introduction, if you like. Arriving to our homes each and every day, it’s the façade and all surrounding it that we see and feel first and foremost, so it’s important that we get these first impressions right. By all means, we need to consider the structure and materials that out homes are made of and the way they interact to form a solid foundation. But there’s another element that shouldn’t be forgotten too, and that is the all-important, and highly versatile front garden.

Today on homify, we’re taking a break from the interior, and having a good look at the exterior: in particular, how to make the most of your frontage with a beautiful front garden area. There’s truly nothing like a lush and well designed front garden: take a few tips from us, and get excited and inspired about how to implement a few of these ideas into your home setup.