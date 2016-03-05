Ideas for covering a poor window view

A poor window view is one of those troublesome home features that can make or break the sale of a home. It can be tempting to simply cover up the window or add a few decorative plants. But this doesn't really address the central issue. Sometimes it even accentuates the problem by preventing that all important natural light to enter the room.

But there is hope for those with bad window views. Perhaps the problem could even lead to a few new ideas that make you room look even better than before. A great window treatment has the potential to really infuse a room with more character than it might have had otherwise. Focussing on this space might even lead to a renewed appreciation for the storage possibilities, a renewed interest in growing spices or even the development of a completely separate feature area in the home.

Here at homify we have collected a few of our favourite window ideas to get you started. Come with us to explore a few possibilities.