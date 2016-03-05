Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Ideas for covering a poor window view

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
Loading admin actions …

A poor window view is one of those troublesome home features that can make or break the sale of a home. It can be tempting to simply cover up the window or add a few decorative plants. But this doesn't really address the central issue. Sometimes it even accentuates the problem by preventing that all important natural light to enter the room.

But there is hope for those with bad window views. Perhaps the problem could even lead to a few new ideas that make you room look even better than before. A great window treatment has the potential to really infuse a room with more character than it might have had otherwise. Focussing on this space might even lead to a renewed appreciation for the storage possibilities, a renewed interest in growing spices or even the development of a completely separate feature area in the home.

Here at homify we have collected a few of our favourite window ideas to get you started. Come with us to explore a few possibilities.

Plantation style shutters

Tier on Tier Shutters for Sash & Bay Windows homify Windows & doors Blinds & shutters
homify

Tier on Tier Shutters for Sash & Bay Windows

homify
homify
homify

Interior shutters were originally used when glass wasn't available. But they are now a popular choice for interiors. They are very attractive, completely block out a bad view and give you the option of partially opening them up to allow light flow. It's important to consider the flexibility of the panels though, solid shutters will block out too much light and air circulation.

Hanging plants

Der Einblatt – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Juni, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

A badly positioned window may present a poor view, but it's also a valuable source of natural light. Most of us wish to retain the benefits of window light and so the choice of hanging plants needs to be carefully considered. In general, it's not a great idea to choose large potted plants with dense foliage. The pot will block no small amount of light and the foliage will do little to beautify the view. Instead, choose something vivid with flair like a series of hanging peace lilies with splayed leaves. The branches and leaves will not block too much light, but will add a more vibrant and lively distraction from the backdrop. This setup is by Pflanzenfreude who have a lot of other options.

Decorative panels

Art Deco inspired modern mirrored console table and radiator cover Lace Furniture Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Glass Black
Lace Furniture

Art Deco inspired modern mirrored console table and radiator cover

Lace Furniture
Lace Furniture
Lace Furniture

These Moroccan inspired panels by Lace Furniture don't just cover up a bad view, they also add a whole lot of personality and decoration to the room. The design is quite heavy and ornate, so the silver finish is a good option if you want something a little more modern and minimalist.

Window film

Birds in Tree BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film Windows & doors Window decoration
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film

Birds in Tree

BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film

If the window view is a total disaster, window film is great option. To lighten up the effect, we would advice using something with a fine pattern. Granted, the outlines of natural foliage will not fool anyone, but it will add the subtle suggestion of a natural view. The film can easily be bought online, but the directions will need to be very carefully followed to avoid air bubbles. If something more permanent is called for, consider installing a new glass pane with perhaps the lower half made from frosted glass.

Half blinds

Blinds, Bloc Blinds Bloc Blinds
Bloc Blinds

Blinds

Bloc Blinds
Bloc Blinds
Bloc Blinds

Covering up your window with a blind may seem like a dramatic option, but it's a good, cheap way to cover up part of your view. This doesn't mean that your window treatments have to be boring or staid either. Consider pairing your half blinds with some other solutions. So you may counterbalance plain, white blinds with some bold, strong vertical drapes that make the window appear larger. You could even add a few plants on the window sill for additional decoration.

Gauzy curtains

Fireplace apartment, Виталий Юров Виталий Юров Minimalist living room
Виталий Юров

Виталий Юров
Виталий Юров
Виталий Юров

Sheer and gauzy curtains like this allow for some privacy without sacrificing too much natural light. To retain the sense of airy abundance that can be lost when covering the window in its entirety, use minimal fittings and a simple hanging rod. It's best to avoid anything too heavy. If you are worried about privacy, it's best to choose a few gauzy layers rather than one thick curtain. This is a much more flexible approach and won't close the interior too much.

If you are interested in window treatments, you would love this Ideabook 5 steps to hang curtains properly.

How to Integrate your Home into a Large Multi-functional Space
What do you think of these window dressings? We would love to hear in the comments below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks