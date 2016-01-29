6 Ideas to furnish your small apartment

No longer, in this day and age, can we justifiably claim to be bereft of options for interior beautification when it comes to working with space-limited and confined apartment interiors. While it may have been the case once upon a time, today we have a wealth and breadth of interior design expertise and knowhow for making the most of any space: no matter the size, shape or style.

In big cities like Hong Kong, having access to ample domestic space is something that comes at a premium; while we’d all most likely have more of it than we can get, the fact is that we’ll most likely have to make a few compromises where this is concerned. The good news here is that there are so many great ways to work around and with limited space – the choice really is yours.

Today on homify, we’re taking a look at how to make the most of your modest interior spaces with a look at 6 great ideas for how to furnish a small apartment, with a view to excelling the space both functionally and aesthetically. Struggling to make the most of your confined apartment spaces, or simply unsure where to begin? Take a few pointers from us: read on, get inspired, and get excited about turning your wonderful apartment into something truly spectacular.