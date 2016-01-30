How to make the most of your small courtyard

When it comes to having a home courtyard, patio or outdoor entertainment area of any type, the benefits can’t be overstated. With modern apartment living making our floor plans and room to move ever more scarce, have access to an outdoor area comes as a tremendous bonus to any domestic interior. The question then is: how to make the most of this space?

You might think that having a small courtyard is barely useable, that even if you do happen to be privy to an additional open air space, it’s largely for show, a token addition with not a whole lot you can do with it. As we’ll see today, this is far from the case. In the mix of today’s interior and exterior design tips and tricks, there are so many different things you can do to make the most of a modest courtyard area.

Today on homify, we’re taking a timely look at the exterior as well as the interior, with an overview on how you can make the most of your small courtyard or outdoor entertainment area. From the right mix of lighting and furniture, to a little landscaping and a few planter boxes, transforming a seemingly useless and aesthetically unappealing outdoor area into one that appeals and excites is not difficult to achieve whatsoever. Take a wander through these gems, get inspired, and resolve to make your outdoor place look fantastic this year.