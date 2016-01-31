Modern kitchen must-haves

If you’re a kitchen lover like me, there’s no skimping when it comes to kitchen design. Even if we happen to be working within the confines of a relatively small or modest kitchen area, the kitchen is too important to not be designed thoughtfully, with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. The kitchen is, after all, one of the most crucial spaces in any domestic mix: it’s the engine of our homes, where we spend so many hours preparing our meals, conversing with our nearest and dearest and, depending on where your meal areas are situated, where we nourish ourselves over delicious food and drink. As you'll probably agree, life’s just too short not to have a fabulous kitchen!

Like all rooms and facets of interior design, we’ve come a long way since to the more humble, basic and perfunctory kitchens of the past. Modern technology continues to revolutionise our mod-cons and appliances, while our furniture and design options continue to expand at an incredible rate. Never has there been more choice and range of styles and trimmings to incorporate into our spaces – kitchen included!

Today on homify, we’re championing one of our favourite rooms in the whole domestic mix, with a look at some of the most ‘must-have’ kitchen interior design items, attributes and stylistic trimmings, from furniture to worktops, fancy utensils to stainless steel cookers, cutting edge appliances and beyond. Take a flick through, imagine what’s possible in your kitchen, and get inspired about making the absolute most of your kitchen too.