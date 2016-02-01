Tips to choose the right carpet

When it comes to carpet there are numerous options and possibilities. In order to give you a good idea of the different materials, we have broken down the choices into different sections:

1. Firstly we have the most popular and commonly used of all carpets: nylon. Nylon carpet is a man-made fibre that is known for feeling soft to the touch, and very comfortable. Additionally, nylon is available in a multitude of hues and shades, making it particularly popular for those who are after that exact colour match for their room. It is found in cut pile and loop pile styles, adding to its accessibility. Nylon is not naturally stain resistant, but generally treated to provide an excellent resistance, and is ultra-durable.

2. Next up is polyester. Polyester is essentially the cheaper option available, but has its drawbacks as it is not as durable, or as strong as nylon. Many polyester carpets these days are made from recycled materials, and this contributes to the eco-friendliness.

3. Polytrimethylene Terephthalate or commonly PTT carpet is another alternative that is marketed under the name Triexta. Developed in the '40s, it wasn't until the '90s that it became popular. It is essentially another type of polyester with better stain resistance, but unfortunately a tendency to attract dry and oily soil substances that can limit its life.

4. Fourth on the list is polypropylene carpet. Known as olefin carpet, this fibre is water resistant, and solution dyed. This means the colour is built into the fibre, and generally will never lose its vibrancy, even when exposed to light, bleach, harsh chemicals, or other elements. It is inexpensive, but does not always wear well in high traffic areas

5. The fifth and final material is wool. Cost prohibitive for most individuals, wool carpet is usually double or triple the cost of the aforementioned options. However, if you are looking for luxury, opulence and durability, wool is a sound choice. Hard-wearing and extremely soft, wool is also eco-friendly, offering its user the finest in texture and tone.