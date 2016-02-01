How to bring the outdoors into your kitchen

These days, with most of our time spent indoors, it can often prove difficult feeling connected to nature. We spend an inordinate volume of time at the office, at home, as well as countless hours travelling in between the two. Within the home the kitchen is undoubtedly one of the most commonly used spaces, and therefore, it can be advantageous to bring a little of the great outdoors 'indoors'. Whether your dwelling is located in a picturesque location or not, there are numerous ways you can inject some greenery and nature into your abode. Options such as French doors, picture windows, green walls, and even atrium ceilings are striking options that can hugely improve your most popular domestic area.

To bring a little organic essence into your cooking space there are plenty of options and possibilities. Working with textures, tones, finishes, and accessories you will enhance this room, while the trick is to balance your internal area without overdoing it! Exploit any natural light you may have access to, and get creative wherever possible.

For a few tips, tricks, and handy hints, check out the images below, and renovate your kitchen with a little outdoor inspiration today!