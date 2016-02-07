When we imagine a Baroque interior we immediately think of opulent Rococo-esque ornamentation and lavish gold-plated accoutrements. We think of inlay wood floors, crafted with the finest rare timbers, and thick textiles intricately patterned in damask or floral configurations. Baroque interiors are luxurious, highly detailed, and elegantly over-the-top, evoking a sense of affluence and majesty. But what exactly is Baroque? Developed and adopted by European royalty during the 17th century, this style was seen throughout palaces, churches, and large stately mansions up until the mid-18th century. You will recognise this highly identifiable style by its dramatic and rich colours, intricate furniture, and flourished accessories. Textiles were of the utmost importance, and gold was used without restraint. Essentially Baroque is a style that places its importance on high quality, and luxury craftsmanship. Think large mirrors, chandeliers, wallpaper, and unusual objet d'art.

If you like the sound of a little Baroque styling within your home, then check out the images below. We have selected seven interior examples that fabulously blend this traditional heritage aesthetic with a modern twist. Take a look today, and renew your home with luxury and opulence.