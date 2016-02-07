When we imagine a Baroque interior we immediately think of opulent Rococo-esque ornamentation and lavish gold-plated accoutrements. We think of inlay wood floors, crafted with the finest rare timbers, and thick textiles intricately patterned in damask or floral configurations. Baroque interiors are luxurious, highly detailed, and elegantly over-the-top, evoking a sense of affluence and majesty. But what exactly is Baroque? Developed and adopted by European royalty during the 17th century, this style was seen throughout palaces, churches, and large stately mansions up until the mid-18th century. You will recognise this highly identifiable style by its dramatic and rich colours, intricate furniture, and flourished accessories. Textiles were of the utmost importance, and gold was used without restraint. Essentially Baroque is a style that places its importance on high quality, and luxury craftsmanship. Think large mirrors, chandeliers, wallpaper, and unusual objet d'art.
If you like the sound of a little Baroque styling within your home, then check out the images below. We have selected seven interior examples that fabulously blend this traditional heritage aesthetic with a modern twist.
As this style originated in Italy around 1600, the style is full of gorgeous flourishes and finishes. However, when adding a little Baroque beauty to your abode, you can determine the level of ornamentation and the way the rooms are decorated. Modern Baroque is a common trend in design, which employs the influences of the Baroque period without emulating the design entirely.
This room is a great illustration of a Modern Baroque interior. There are plenty of flourishes such as the chandelier and the decorative furniture, but the entire room still feels fresh, incorporating history, without overdoing it. The entire living room is light, bright, and airy, with a gorgeous classic aesthetic, emphasising its fusion of many heritage eras.
Throughout Baroque interiors there is one thing we always see, and that is stylishly opulent accessories. Baroque accoutrements, curios, and gorgeous objet d'art are also highly recognisable. Gold is used throughout, and looks fabulously lavish when placed within certain domestic settings. Carvings were also extremely popular during this era, with timber worked in a stylish yet subtle way. Table legs were often adorned with gold hardware, and turned in a way to accentuate a feminine aesthetic. The emphasis was on luxury and decoration, items included an array of flourishes that transformed them from simple everyday objects into pieces of art, and in turn homes became galleries, filled with an array of spectacular décor and decoration.
The wonderful thing about Baroque accessories is that they can be included in more modern settings with relative ease. Use them as standout conversational pieces, or simply to brighten up a minimalist interior space.
Baroque is all about grandeur and luxury. Rich details, and a sense of aristocracy is at the heart of this gorgeous style. One particular piece of furniture that is highly reminiscent of Baroque style is the armchair. Highly ornate, fabricated from dark timber such as walnut, these chairs are recognisable from the abundant ornamentation paired with curved lines and golden accessories.
These chairs are typically upholstered in thick lavish textiles such as velvet or damask. Upholstery is almost always a thick fabric, often shiny, evoking a sense of eye-catching impressiveness. Often the legs of such chairs were elegantly carved, adding to the overall splendour of the item.
Next up we are taking a look at the Baroque bed. Beds were available in a range of different styles, but with a few overarching similarities. Firstly, beds were impressive and opulent. Typically featuring a wide bed head, upholstered with tufted fabric, the beds sometimes included a gilt frame. Additionally, we tend to see a range of other features attached to the bed such as canopies, with spiral columns and friezes. Beds were large, bold, and beautifully excessive.
These days we see many Baroque style beds that are gorgeously replete with a range of different finishes. They have been toned down slightly to accommodate a modern or contemporary interior, but still exude that gorgeous lavishness that they are so well known for. Linen often matches the luxurious style of the bed, and floral, damask, or other thick textiles are commonly incorporated.
What would a Baroque dwelling be without an iconic chandelier? Lighting was extremely important within these era of interior design, and the particular light fittings used were often a statement within a room, and a way to increase the sense of grandeur and majesty. Lights reflected the gorgeous wallpaper and wall décor that was prevalent throughout the home, while rich crystals, gold, and lavish pendants ensured the light fittings were impressive in their own right.
In modern Baroque dwellings, light fittings are much the same as they were many centuries earlier. Gold is still as very popular colour, while other options have been introduced to give homes' a sense of modernity and up-to-date aesthetic. However, the original tenet of finely crafted furnishings and light fittings remain. Choosing lighting for your home can be a tricky task, if you need some help, chat to a professional for that additional insight and inspiration.
As well as employing rich tones and bold hues, Baroque style also opted for more neutral and muted shades. Within the bedroom in particular, neutral carpet was popular. Walls could be pastel or white, and paired with a similar carpet and rug combination.
Throughout the rest of the residence, floors were often inlay timber, or marble, and evoked a true sense of luxury. Easy to emulate in your own abode, check out this example and see how the different elements and furniture have been paired to complement each other, while still appearing luxurious and opulent.
Wallpaper is by far one of the most important elements of this design. As the walls are central to creating an ambience and vibe within a space, it is important they are chosen to suit the intended aesthetic. Baroque walls were a combination of rich hues, shiny shades, and interesting textures. Generally they would be painted with a pastel or neutral hue, then enriched with decorations, ornaments, and wainscoting. Wallpaper was elaborate and often boasted shades of gold and copper. Additionally, floral patterns, and paisley were incorporated to inject that final intricate pattern and decoration.
We hope you enjoyed learning a little more about Baroque domestic design!