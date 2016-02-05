How to set the perfect background at home for a Skype interview

A Skype interview just might be the first step towards your dream career. So learning the essentials of Skype etiquette is an important part of getting ready for your job interview.

While the technology of the hiring process may be different, the basics of actually landing that job haven't changed one bit. As with any job interview, it's crucial to project a confident, capable and assuring persona. This means that although the job interview may be happening in your home, it's crucial to remember that a Skype interview should be treated just as any other in-person interview. Basically you need to prepare as though you are going to be in the same room as the hiring manager.

While this kind of interview was once a novelty, but it has quickly become common practice and there are lots of tips on how to prepare your space for the interview. Keep reading for a few of the most important tips and lots of visual inspiration.