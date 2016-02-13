How can I get a house like a hotel suite?

After a long day by the poolside or exploring an exotic destination, there's nothing quite like kicking off our shoes and sinking into a sumptuous bath back at the hotel suite. There's just something about a great hotel suite that makes us feel like a million bucks.

But eventually of course we head home. Now you may be a neat freak, but there are plenty of others who suddenly find their unmade bed a little homely and the living room a little cluttered. Suddenly it seems the holiday is over and that bright and easy holiday feel has gone. But what if you could extend that holiday just a bit longer.

Perhaps you could do this by creating a home that looks and feels a little bit like a hotel suite. Albeit, one that's usually a little cheaper! With a few personal items, it might even be that little bit better because it will be yours. Here at homify we think it's entirely possible, so we have gathered a few photos and tips to get you inspired. Keep reading and learn how to turn your home into heaven on earth