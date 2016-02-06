How to plan a family friendly home

Do you have kids? And does your home vacillate between being an organised, stylish space, and a chaotic cluttered mess? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then read on for some tips to help you plan a family friendly home.

We all remember our parents or grandparents 'formal' living rooms. They were spaces replete with carefully ironed tablecloths, glass display cabinets, porcelain plates hung upon the walls, heavy drapes, and uncomfortable armchairs. As a child, these rooms held some fascination and appeal, most likely stemming from the fact that one was most certainly not allowed within them. They were pristine, vacuumed and preened, and definitely 'not a place for children'. These rooms were a design nightmare, not simply because they required an inordinate amount of attention and cleaning, but because they simply weren't family friendly.

Now, just because you have a family doesn't mean you have to forego style and sophistication, nor does it mean you have to live in squalor. Here at homify we love a well-planned home, and today we have some helpful hints that will increase the family friendliness of your abode, without sacrificing a neat and tidy aesthetic. Read on for tips and tricks!