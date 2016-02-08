Designing a clutter free, open-plan kitchen

First things first you are going to want to plan your space. As this can be one of the hardest and most challenging aspects of your kitchen undertaking, it is often recommended that you chat to a professional interior or kitchen designer. Creating open plan spaces have become particularly popular in the last few decades, and this has in turn seen the rise of many new designs and interesting kitchen styles. Open plan spaces are a highly desirable home improvement, but they can be difficult to plan. As there are fewer walls, and a larger area to work with, uncertainty can easily arise due to the abundance of options and possibilities.

One helpful tip is to imagine that the walls are in place. This ensures your design retains its flow and sense of continuity. It will additionally assist with the placement of certain items. Furthermore, you need to ensure proper circulation within the room, while allowing for space to open doors, and cupboards etc.

One good way to ensure you correctly plan your space is to produce a scale drawing and cut out pieces of paper to represent the furniture, hardware, joinery and more. This way you will get a bird's eye view of the room, and can move items around to find the best configuration. Window position is another important consideration. You may want your new kitchen looking out over the garden, or you may want a sink located within the kitchen island, looking out into the domestic spaces. This unique design incorporates a casual dining booth into its island to maximise space.