7 tips to create your Google-inspired home office

These days the leader in (fun) office design is Google. Reinventing the workplace to accommodate different tastes, Google have placed their emphasis on ensuring employees are satisfied, comfortable, and in turn more contented on a daily basis. They utilise bright colours and interesting designs to allow individuals to engage with their office space, while focusing on elements that drive productivity and efficiency.

Today on homify we are taking a look at how to Google-fy your home office. But what are the benefits? Working from home definitely has its upsides. Forget about stuffy offices, bothersome co-workers, and uninspiring décor, working from home means no commute, and a far better work-life balance. As another added benefit, working from the comfort of your own home means you can design your workspace as you see fit. Now, you may ask what the advantages are of having organised and designed your own office. Ultimately, your study and workspace is where you will be spending the majority of your day. If you build something that inspires, you are almost guaranteed to be more productive, and far happier.

If you would like some handy hints inspired by fabulous examples take a peek below, and make your home office a Google-esque workspace of your dreams!