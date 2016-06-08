Fabulous table-top ideas for dining tables

When designing a dining room, nothing says luxury and chic style like glass. Cool, calm, and always in control, glass provides that sleek contemporary aesthetic that suits any space in your home. However, it can also be unforgiving and impractical.

Advantages: A dining table with a glass top is quite versatile, and stylistically can be used with a variety of different interior designs and styles. Additionally, glass tops can add that effortless glamour, which is difficult to achieve with other materials. It is a reflective surface, encouraging light to pass through it, perfect for small or compact areas. Glass is light, airy, and bright, and comes with the added benefit of being quite strong. Gone are the days of needing to be precious with glass, it is reinforced and tempered to resist scratches, heat, and breakage.

Disadvantages: Even though glass technology has improved, one still needs to be careful with a glass table top. Glass is far less forgiving than a timber or synthetic table top, so families with children often reconsider this material. Glass tables attract dust particles, and although the actual glass requires little care, it will need constant wiping to avoid looking dirty. Finally, glass tables come in a fixed size, and cannot be adjusted or lengthened like other expandable tables.