Fabulous table-top ideas for dining tables

The dining room is undoubtedly one of the most important places in the home, but surprisingly, one of the least considered when decorating. Many individuals only use their dining room for special occasions, and due to this, it ranks fairly low on the list of rooms to renovate or refurbish. However, when organised and well-designed, the dining room can be more than simply a formal space reserved for Christmas and special events. The dining room brings people together, and at the centre of this space is the table. But what does one look for when choosing a table?
Today on homify we are focusing on the table top, and taking a peek at the different styles and designs available. With a market absolutely flooded with countless choices, we have narrowed the search to some specific details you may want to consider. Shape, colour, and material all play an important role in picking a table top, check out the examples below for some brilliant examples, and helpful tips and tricks.
When designing a dining room, nothing says luxury and chic style like glass. Cool, calm, and always in control, glass provides that sleek contemporary aesthetic that suits any space in your home. However, it can also be unforgiving and impractical.
Advantages: A dining table with a glass top is quite versatile, and stylistically can be used with a variety of different interior designs and styles. Additionally, glass tops can add that effortless glamour, which is difficult to achieve with other materials. It is a reflective surface, encouraging light to pass through it, perfect for small or compact areas. Glass is light, airy, and bright, and comes with the added benefit of being quite strong. Gone are the days of needing to be precious with glass, it is reinforced and tempered to resist scratches, heat, and breakage.
Disadvantages: Even though glass technology has improved, one still needs to be careful with a glass table top. Glass is far less forgiving than a timber or synthetic table top, so families with children often reconsider this material. Glass tables attract dust particles, and although the actual glass requires little care, it will need constant wiping to avoid looking dirty. Finally, glass tables come in a fixed size, and cannot be adjusted or lengthened like other expandable tables.
Timber tables are probably the most common choice for individuals. They are strong, and if they are good quality, will most likely outlive their owner. They can be expensive, but they provide a timeless style that can be altered, painted, sanded, and changed to suit different periods of time and interior designs. Timber is the undeniable favourite, and comes with very few disadvantages.
Advantages: Timber is sturdy and durable, and if you want a piece of furniture that is going to last the distance, you will want to choose a hardwood. Timber such as walnut, maple, oak, teak, cherry and mahogany are some of the most stylish options, providing a range of different tones and textures to suit various interiors. Timber is also quite resilient, in that it can be sanded, shaped, and repolished should it be damaged or dented. Timber is highly versatile, offering a range of different styles from traditional, contemporary, mid-century modern, and rustic, just to name a few.
Disadvantages: Timber can be easily dented, and does require a little more care if used within a busy area of the home. It is low-maintenance, but not completely free from needing care. However, timber generally comes with few disadvantages, and the dents and scratches that wooden table acquire over time are usually considered characterful, adding to the table's charm.
Synthetic, or plastic tables, are a less common choice, but can provide countless styles and designs to suit a range of interior designs. They are generally less popular due to a range of disadvantages.
Advantages: Synthetic tables are generally lighter than their timber, marble, and glass counterparts, offering easy transport between homes, or within the dwelling. They come in a range of colours, styles, and are the most varied in terms of shape and form.
Disadvantages: Unfortunately synthetic dining tables do come with several disadvantages. They can age fairly badly over time, given that they scratch easily, and can discolour. They are less luxurious, and considered a cheaper option. Furthermore, given they are less rigid, they may not give the same permanence to a space that timber can offer. They tend to be retro, modern and contemporary. So if you are looking for rustic, country charm, plastic is probably not for you.
Striking, stunning, and utterly opulent marble is by far the most refined, glamorous and lavish material on the market. It oozes class and wealth, transforming any space from dull and dreary to lively and luxurious. But it is not without its drawbacks…
Advantages: Marble is gorgeous. Undoubtedly one of the most impressive options you can purchase, a marble table is the centrepiece of a room. Furthermore, marble will last a lifetime, offering a perfect heirloom piece of furniture that will always appear timeless and gorgeous. They are a standout item, but do unfortunately come with a few drawbacks.
Disadvantages: Expensive. Marble tables are by far one of the most expensive table options around, costing around the price of a small kitchen. As with most things, the better, rarer, or nicer the marble, the more expensive it will be. You may pick up a cheaper option, but you must be careful of the quality and stability of its grain. Marble is also extremely heavy, making it a difficult item to move around and rearrange. Finally, marble tables come with a bit of maintenance. They need to be sealed, monitored, and looked after, or they can crack and stain.
Next up, its time to consider colour. Unlike glass, marble, and natural timber, coloured tables bring vivacity and zest to their interior spaces. Available in a range of hues, a colourful table is a great way to enliven a dull or dreary dining room. However, like the other table options, you will want to choose carefully!
Advantages: Your interior space will look hip, in vogue, and stylishly individual. Your room will instantly brighten, and the dining room will transform into an area that is unique and original. If you want to feel trendy, choose something out of the ordinary. Primary hues (red, yellow, blue) generally look fashionable for a longer period of time. Coloured tables can be great for families as well, encouraging children to enjoy their time while eating dinner.
Disadvantages: Trends come and go, and that bright aqua table you purchased a mere one year earlier, might become unbearably uncool. As they say
today’s on-trend hue is tomorrow’s fashion fail so it important to know what you are getting into. Furthermore, ensure the surface is hardy and can withstand wear and tear, as a scratch or dent will show easily, and can be tricky to rectify.
Identifying and choosing a colour scheme for your dining room is no easy feat. If you feel a little swamped and need a helping hand, chat to a professional to get some advice!
Shape is another important consideration, with each style and design offering a range of advantages and disadvantages. Generally, you will encounter three common shapes: round, square, and rectangular.
The shape you choose will to a large part be decided by the amount of space you have to work with. For small spaces a round table can work well, whereas a huge dining room could look strange, and would be better suited to a large rectangular table. Think about your room, how many individuals you wish to seat, and then pick a shape to fit.
One last and final consideration is the stand. Most tables will have a simple four legs, but many come with interesting and unique alternatives. One of the most important features is the sturdiness of the stand. If you purchase a table, you want to guarantee it will last. Chat to a designer for a little inspiration, make a list of your requirements, and pick something that is stylish and reliable.
