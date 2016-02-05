Quick changes for your bathroom

So your bathroom has seen better days. What used to be a stylish, engaging, and polished washroom has become a dull, drab, and totally uninspiring space. These days our bathrooms are extremely important, and living a fast-paced lifestyle means needing an area to rest, relax, and renew one's mind and body. So what can you do? Sure, there is the renovation route, but that often means a large outlay of money, additional costs, and a huge disruption to your everyday life; plus, some of the fittings and fixtures might have several years of life left in them. So before you pull out the sledgehammer, consider a few quick and easy changes that can drastically transform your bathroom from drab to fab!
Without having to make huge alterations to your interior wet room, think about little things that will have a huge impact. Items such as a new shower curtain, bath mat, or some seasonally inspired towels can work wonders, and when paired with fresh storage or a new mirror, your room is going to look fresh and renewed.
For some more of these handy hints, as well as some super stylish interiors, check out the images below, and give your bathroom a new lease on life today!
People often underestimate the importance and significance of a shower curtain. Sure, it may not be the most glamorous item in your bathroom, but it sure makes an impression. Shower curtains are manufactured from several materials, with the most common being either plastic/vinyl or fabric. Plastic shower curtains are less luxurious, but can offer great water protection, and are generally cheaper. Fabric comes in a range of styles, is luxurious, dries faster, but doesn’t repel water quite as well. Over time shower curtains are exposed to a large amount of steam and humidity. This creates mould, which in turn looks shabby. Each curtain has its benefits, but is essentially an item that will eventually require replacement. If your curtain is covered in soap scum, mould, is discoloured, and out of fashion, it is definitely time to upgrade!
Hanging as a statement in your wash space, a new shower curtain will invigorate the room, and add a sense of newness to the area. Although these items might be seen like a throwaway purchase for a bathroom, they alter the ambience quite significantly.
Next up we have storage baskets. Almost everyone can relate to the fact that over time, bathrooms tend to get messier. We accumulate bits and pieces, and these eventually contribute to the overall chaos of a bathroom. Now, you may already have some good storage in place, but a little extra never hurts! Wicker has come a long way since the days of tropical Copacabana-inspired ‘80s deck furniture, and now you can find stylish wicker baskets, boxes, and all manner of gorgeous accoutrements.
This example is a wonderful illustration of how to organise regularly used items within the bathroom. Here wicker baskets hold towels, adding to the overall sophistication yet casual aesthetic. The colour scheme is white and black, effortlessly contributing to the sleek and unfussy design.
Probably one of the simplest ways to inject life and a renewed sense of style into your bathroom space is with plants. Plants freshen the air, they inject verve and vivacity, and best of all, they are super simple to incorporate.
The image above illustrates an interesting take on how to employ a little foliage into your wash room. Now, you might not want to install an entire green wall as they have in this example, but it is a great demonstration of how the plants brighten and add depth to the neutral toned space. Pick indoor plants that are low-maintenance, and pair with bright or unique planters to give your room that quick makeover you’ve been looking for.
As we spoke of purchasing new towels earlier, this tip directly relates to how you implement those towels within your home. There are plenty of different places one can store their towels. From neatly tucked away in a cupboard to located within a separate room altogether. Keeping towels away from the bathroom can mean the space feels neat and tidy, but it doesn’t always add to the overall appearance of the area.
If you have nice linen, why not show it off? Towels can plan an important role in the continuity of your bathroom design, and where you keep your towels directly impacts the overall look and vibe of your space. If you don’t have a place to hang or store your new towels, then you might want to consider installing a new towel rail, or holder.
Towels play a huge role within the bathroom. They are used practically to dry oneself, and also contribute to the stylistic design within the space. They can be bright, neutral, or unique, allowing your bathroom’s colour palette to expand dramatically. Towels and linen are also one of the easiest things to change and alter, providing an easy and quick way to overhaul your space.
Tip: stick with the seasons, if you are redecorating and looking for a neat way to enhance your room, try a fashionable shade that is sure to add a touch of style and show off your on-trend design nous.
As well as new towels you may want to consider a new bathmat. Bathmats tend to age fairly poorly, and are often left to fester on the floor, slowly growing mould and mildew. Spruce up your bathroom setting with a new mat, and one that will give your room a renewed sense of life and freshness.
A mirror is a fabulous way to increase the space within your bathroom, and is a relatively quick and easy item to install. Mirrors work exceptionally well in smaller or compact washrooms, and immediately add a sense of spaciousness to the area.
If you want to spice up your bathroom, think a little outside the box and choose a style that is eclectic or exciting. This example is a great illustration of a unique mirror that brings verve and excitement to the monochromatic room. Mirrors are also brilliant for brightening a bathroom as they reflect light, enhancing the overall ambience and atmosphere.
Most of us love a little privacy in the bathroom. It is one of the only domestic spaces in which one can get a little peace and quiet, while enjoying the serenity of warm water and a soothing bath or shower. For these reasons it is important to ensure you have enough privacy, and a blind is the way to do so.
Nobody wants to look out of the window while in the shower, only to see the neighbour accidentally peering in. Fix your privacy problems with a neat blind that will keep the light in, but the prying eyes out! Choose a material such as the one shown in this example that will add a sense of illumination to the space, while offering an opaque texture and tone. If you are unsure where to begin when choosing a style or design for your space, chat to a curtain specialist to obtain the help you need.
Last but certainly not least, we are taking a look at some tile stickers. Tile stickers are the ultimate quick and easy way to totally transform a wet area. Commonly used in the kitchen, tile stickers can be stuck to any tiled surface and come in a range of different style and designs. Inject some personality into your bathroom, and consider tile stickers for that fun and individual touch!
