Organise your bedroom: tips for a healthy sleep

Studies have shown that wearing socks to bed can help you get a good nights sleep. It's a little strange but it's absolutely true. While many of us blame a poor night's sleep on anxiety or a snoring bed-mate, it's our total sleep environment that is the most overlooked factors in the quality of our sleep. If you have ever gone searching for a solution for sleeplessness, you will be familiar with the term sleep hygiene. Sleep hygiene is the combination of environmental factors that influence our sleeping life. These range from the food we eat before going to bed, to our bathing habits and of course, the sights, sounds and smells of our bedrooms.

So if you are having problems sleeping, setting up your bedroom for the first time or would just like to awaken feeling more refreshed, we might just be able to help you. Keep reading for a few small, but powerful tips for getting a healthy sleep. Plus, of course a few beautiful bedrooms for inspiration.