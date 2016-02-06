How to create a study area in a small home

Finding it tricky to focus on your studies or projects? Perhaps the problem is that your small home is lacking a dedicated study area. A permanent study space will help create some psychological boundaries around work and ease the associated stresses that often go along with independent study. It will also help compartmentalise the work and makes us more effective when we do sit down to crack the books. But the irony is that those who really do need that extra study space often inhabit small homes.

But there is hope! A study area or home office need be no more than a small area for you to read a book or pop up a laptop. It's really quite a small requirement when you consider the footprint needed for the various activities in our homes. So with a little creative thinking, simple cabinet-work or merely just a rethink of the ways we organise our spaces, a small study area can be created in any small home.

Keep reading for a few tips and of course, a little picturesque home study inspiration.