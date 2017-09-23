10 great ideas for small kitchens

Shrinking floor space is a reality of big cities all over the world and just as living spaces are becoming smaller, so are our kitchens. It is one, not-so-good by-product of our booming progress leading to sky high real estate prices. However, unlike other rooms, kitchen space is never really enough. There is so much that gets added to kitchen items over a period of time, sometimes due to families getting bigger or just things gifted and collected over the years. More often than not, the kitchen ends up looking like a claustrophobic space instead of a warm inviting room that is supposed to be the heart of the house.

When space is a constraint, how can you make the most of your kitchen, both visually and physically? We share with you some excellent tips on how to work around tiny kitchens that are functional, practical, pretty and allow a much needed breathing space .