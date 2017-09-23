10 great ideas for small kitchens

Shrinking floor space is a reality of big cities all over the world and just as living spaces are becoming smaller, so are our kitchens. It is one, not-so-good by-product of our booming progress leading to sky high real estate prices. However, unlike other rooms, kitchen space is never really enough. There is so much that gets added to kitchen items over a period of time, sometimes due to families getting bigger or just things gifted and collected over the years. More often than not, the kitchen ends up looking like a claustrophobic space instead of a warm inviting room that is supposed to be the heart of the house.
When space is a constraint, how can you make the most of your kitchen, both visually and physically? We share with you some excellent tips on how to work around tiny kitchens that are functional, practical, pretty and allow a much needed
breathing space.
Modular kitchens are perfect for people on the go as they are compact, easy to install and uninstall and can be rearranged in a new place easily. Trainees, students, project managers would love this kind of modular kitchen design that consists of individual pieces of kitchen counter, dishwasher or stove which allow flexible rearrangement when the need arises.
When you don't have a separate dining space, the bar counter can double up as a dining table as well as work surface in the center of the kitchen. Now isn't this clever? A custom made piece will allow you to get the exact shape and height of the table. Additional drawers and shelves on this compact table add to the much needed storage space in this tiny but smart kitchen.
Using a single color, creates a sense of more space and when that color is white, it becomes even more impactful. This kitchen in all white looks so sophisticated and uncluttered inspite of its tiny size. The white walls and shelves are contrasted only by a couple of black stools. It looks more like a professional studio than a house kitchen!
A U-shape kitchen allows lot of open space and at the same time sufficient storage area in a closed kitchen. Opt for this style when there is no space for an island counter but you still need lot of kitchen counter top area. Inbuilt appliances like refrigerator and dishwasher work very well in this style.
Now what could not possible fit in these drawers? It is amazing to find almost every kitchen item in this space. From cutlery and crockery to kitchen towels and even wine bottles, everything has been stored neatly and cleverly in this kitchen. It is only until to open the drawers that you see there's so much inside. Close them and you have a sleek kitchen in sight.
Light can create an illusion of space. If you have a large window in the kitchen, use it to maximum effect. The sunny weather outside reflects on the light colors of this kitchen opening up the space as if making it bigger. Windows are good source of ventilation too and especially useful in small kitchens.
Sleek and modern , minimalist kitchens are here to stay. Clean and elegant silhouettes lend a sophisticated charm and a sense of open space in an otherwise small sized kitchen. Embedded appliances and hidden drawers keep all items away from view allowing more space to work around with.
How about a kitchen the size of a cupboard? How about keeping the kitchen inside that cupboard? When you have a kitchen this tiny hiding it behind a curtain or enclose it in a cupboard can be quite a thing. Students and bachelors would love this concept when they don't really do a lot of cooking but just need a few things here and there. This kitchen would fit perfectly in the living room too!
Though minimalist kitchens are favored for small spaces, contrasting colors and textures in a rustic style kitchen can work well too. When the decor of the other rooms is not as modern and futuristic, rustic country style kitchen can do wonders. Use of different textures of wood create a cozy and warm kitchen space.
Ultra modern furnishings, state-of-the-art inbuilt appliances and uber stylish granite counters ooze a sense of great taste and sophistication to this small kitchen. Notice how the focus lights have been used cleverly to brighten up the ceiling and the counter tops. When the decor is so eye-catching, the size of the kitchen no longer matters.
